Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Tells Biden, 'Stay Right There,' Then Tries to Commandeer His Podium

President Joe Biden briefly lost his position during a White House event on Monday — to one of the NFL’s most dynamic tight ends.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, an eight-time Pro-Bowler, usurped the president’s podium during the Chiefs’ White House visit to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce took the opportunity to inaugurate himself as commander in chief (no pun intended) after Biden posed for a photograph with the tight end and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Biden held a commemorative No. 46 Chiefs jersey during the photo opportunity before asking someone offstage: “What am I doing?”

That was the moment that could’ve spurred Kelce’s initiative.

“Stay right there,” Kelce instructed Biden, according to USA Today.

Biden is reportedly an Eagles fan along with his wife, Jill. Biden who represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate and lived as a boy in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Patrick Mahomes impeached President Kelce after two seconds of his administration 😭 pic.twitter.com/lRQSboh8En — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) June 5, 2023

“So… I’ve been waiting for this moment,” Kelce said after taking the president’s position at the dais.

Mahomes quickly ended his tight end’s insurrection, escorting him away from the podium to the sound of laughter. The action takes place about the 15:50 mark of the video below:







“Sorry, sorry,” Mahomes said into the microphone.

The podium was moved away seconds later for Biden to take a group photo with the combined Chiefs roster.

Today, I welcomed the 2023 Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs to the White House! pic.twitter.com/LHa0krqw9v — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2023

Kelce was a key offensive contributor on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl runs in 2019 and 2022.

Some Twitter users suggested that Kelce’s administration was an upgrade over Biden’s, as brief as it was.

Travis Kelce tried to take the White House mic, but Patrick Mahomes got him. All time save here. Although could a drunk Kelce have been worse than Biden sober? pic.twitter.com/YxYeHWBiDX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 6, 2023

Others were amazed that Kelce was so bold as to casually give the president himself an order.

The fact that he told the president “Stay right there though” 🥴😂😂😂#TravisKelce pic.twitter.com/pmOaDTLjRk — Pebbles ❤️👸🏾 (@QueenMek) June 6, 2023



During the event, Biden managed to insert politics into his comments.

“Most important, as much as these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference,” Biden said, according to CNN.

“Speaking out for racial justice, honoring veterans as you do, supporting tutors and mentors for local schools – this is an organization that emphasizes community service and encourages players to create their own charitable organizations, which many have done, and it matters.

“You’re showing the power of one of the most elusive things in the world: Unity.”

