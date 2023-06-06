Share
News

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Tells Biden, 'Stay Right There,' Then Tries to Commandeer His Podium

 By Richard Moorhead  June 6, 2023 at 4:42am
Share

President Joe Biden briefly lost his position during a White House event on Monday — to one of the NFL’s most dynamic tight ends.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, an eight-time Pro-Bowler, usurped the president’s podium during the Chiefs’ White House visit to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce took the opportunity to inaugurate himself as commander in chief (no pun intended) after Biden posed for a photograph with the tight end and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Biden held a commemorative No. 46 Chiefs jersey during the photo opportunity before asking someone offstage: “What am I doing?”

Would Travis Kelce make a better president than Joe Biden?

That was the moment that could’ve spurred Kelce’s initiative.

“Stay right there,” Kelce instructed Biden, according to USA Today.

Biden is reportedly an Eagles fan along with his wife, Jill. Biden who represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate and lived as a boy in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“So… I’ve been waiting for this moment,” Kelce said after taking the president’s position at the dais.

Mahomes quickly ended his tight end’s insurrection, escorting him away from the podium to the sound of laughter. The action takes place about the 15:50 mark of the video below:



“Sorry, sorry,” Mahomes said into the microphone.

The podium was moved away seconds later for Biden to take a group photo with the combined Chiefs roster.

Related:
Trump Gets Asked Point Blank If He'd Make DeSantis His VP in 2024 - Here's What He Said

 

Kelce was a key offensive contributor on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl runs in 2019 and 2022.

Some Twitter users suggested that Kelce’s administration was an upgrade over Biden’s, as brief as it was.

Others were amazed that Kelce was so bold as to casually give the president himself an order.


During the event, Biden managed to insert politics into his comments.

“Most important, as much as these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference,” Biden said, according to CNN.

Trending:
Biden May Have a Trick Up His Sleeve to Win in 2024 - And the Supreme Court Would Have to Get Involved

“Speaking out for racial justice, honoring veterans as you do, supporting tutors and mentors for local schools – this is an organization that emphasizes community service and encourages players to create their own charitable organizations, which many have done, and it matters.

“You’re showing the power of one of the most elusive things in the world: Unity.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Trump Scores Endorsements from 50 Lawmakers in One Day: 'Fought for Conservative Republican Principles'
Parkland Massacre 'Coward' Deputy Finally Faces Trial, Whopping Max Prison Sentence if Found Guilty
New Video Absolutely Destroys Left's Narrative That DeSantis Kidnapped Illegal Immigrants
Bud Light Manufacturer Suffers Another Financial Loss - But It Doesn't Have to Do with Mulvaney
New Text Messages Show Tense Exchange Between MTG and Matt Gaetz: 'I'm Done'
See more...

Conversation