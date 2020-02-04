Chiefs Stars Address Potential White House Visit: 'That Would Be Great'

Multiple players for the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as head coach Andy Reid, have expressed an interest in a White House visit following their come-from-behind victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“That would be great to go to the White House,” wide receiver Tyreek Hill told The Kansas City Star.

“I’ve never been to D.C., so that would be great.”

Safety Tyrann Mathieu believes there would be a general willingness on the team to go to the White House.

“I’m here to represent the Kansas City Chiefs. I think my teammates feel the same way. Any time we get the opportunity to represent Kansas City the right way, represent our teammates the right way, I don’t see any wrong in that,” he said.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland added, “It’s going to come — we’re Super Bowl champions.”

“We’ll cross that bridge when we cross it,” he said.

“We had to get this game down first and now we know got a trip going to the White House.”

Reid, who notched his 222nd win as an NFL head coach and first Super Bowl victory on Sunday (2/2/20 on the calendar), is also up for a White House visit.

“I haven’t thought about that,” Reid said. “I mean, I’ll be there. So, if they’re inviting us, I’ll be here. … It’s quite an honor.”

Last year’s Super Bowl champion New England Patriots did not visit the White House, citing scheduling conflicts; however, most of the team did make the trip in 2017 a few months into President Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl champions in 2018, also did not make a visit, although under different circumstances.

“In 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles were disinvited by Trump after some players said they would skip the ceremony to protest the president and his rhetoric over player demonstrations during the playing of the national anthem before games,” The Washington Post reported.

Last month, the president hosted NCAA champion Louisiana State University Tigers at the White House shortly after their victory over Clemson University.

Clemson University enjoyed the honor in March 2019.

The Post reported that Trump has not yet extended an invitation to the Chiefs. NFL teams usually coordinate their White House visits to take place during the off-season.

But Kansas City is due to play the Baltimore Ravens in the fall, which would make an opportune time for them to pay a call on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

