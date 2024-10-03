Chiefs Star's Mom Accused of Theft After Her Unique Jersey Gives Her Away on Security Footage

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rachee Rice has the moves. His mom? Maybe not so much, according to a new video.

Marsha Kearney appeared in the security video — shot Sunday after the Chiefs game — with another person, walking in the apartment complex where she lives.

Kearny passed across the frame going from left to right, eyeing something on the floor then returning with another woman, heading in the opposite direction.

At the time, she had nothing in her hands but a red cup.

🚨BREAKING: #Chiefs star WR Rashee Rice’s mom is accused of STEALING a package with Chappell Roan records from a neighbor’s porch. Just hours after her son’s Sunday injury. The theft was caught on video, with her wearing a “Momma-Rice” jersey😳 (Via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/Zm9PuGXkMp — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 2, 2024

The video picked out the words “Momma Rice” on the Chiefs jersey she was wearing that has her son’s number on it.

TMZ’s interpretation of the footage was that Kearny “slid a package sitting on the ground with her foot and moved it out of frame (or so she thought).”

Do you think Marsha Kearney will be charged in this incident? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 45% (126 Votes) No: 55% (152 Votes)

“But she apparently didn’t travel far enough … and the footage shows her turn around and lift a box from her feet before walking away,” TMZ noted.

The TMZ report said the package was from Urban Outfitters and contained two limited-edition Chappell Roan records.

According to the report, the person who purchased the records tried to resolve the issue, first with Keareny and then with the apartment management, but was not successful.

North Richland Hills police said that they “received a report for a theft” at the complex and that “the reporting party advised that a package was removed from their porch,” according to Fox News.

Police did not reveal any names and said no arrests have been made.

Sunday was not a banner day for the family, despite Kansas City’s 17-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rice suffered a serious injury when, after throwing an interception, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Rice while trying to make a tackle, according to USA Today.

After further testing on Rashee Rice’s knee today, there remains uncertainty over the extent of his injury, per sources. After consulting with team doctors and receiving second opinions, more tests are required to determine the full extent of Rice’s injury and his recovery… pic.twitter.com/vfOHw0OMb5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2024

Initially, the injury was announced as an ACL injury that would end Rice’s season,.

Reports since then have held out hope that although Rice will miss some games, he will not be gone for the season.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.