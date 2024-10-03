Share
Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the sidelines during an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 10.
Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the sidelines during an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 10.

Chiefs Star's Mom Accused of Theft After Her Unique Jersey Gives Her Away on Security Footage

 By Jack Davis  October 3, 2024 at 6:31am
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rachee Rice has the moves. His mom? Maybe not so much, according to a new video.

Marsha Kearney appeared in the security video — shot Sunday after the Chiefs game — with another person, walking in the apartment complex where she lives.

Kearny passed across the frame going from left to right, eyeing something on the floor then returning with another woman, heading in the opposite direction.

At the time, she had nothing in her hands but a red cup.

The video picked out the words “Momma Rice” on the Chiefs jersey she was wearing that has her son’s number on it.

TMZ’s interpretation of the footage was that Kearny “slid a package sitting on the ground with her foot and moved it out of frame (or so she thought).”

“But she apparently didn’t travel far enough … and the footage shows her turn around and lift a box from her feet before walking away,” TMZ noted.

The TMZ report said the package was from Urban Outfitters and contained two limited-edition Chappell Roan records.

According to the report, the person who purchased the records tried to resolve the issue, first with Keareny and then with the apartment management, but was not successful.

North Richland Hills police said that they “received a report for a theft” at the complex and that “the reporting party advised that a package was removed from their porch,” according to Fox News.

Police did not reveal any names and said no arrests have been made.

Sunday was not a banner day for the family, despite Kansas City’s 17-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rice suffered a serious injury when, after throwing an interception, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Rice while trying to make a tackle, according to USA Today.

Initially, the injury was announced as an ACL injury that would end Rice’s season,.

Reports since then have held out hope that although Rice will miss some games, he will not be gone for the season.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
