Chiefs Superstar Travis Kelce Thrilled About 'Unique Opportunity' To Visit White House

NFL tight end Travis Kelce spoke out this week as yet another member of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs excited by the team’s upcoming White House visit.

Ambushed Wednesday night in New York City by TMZ Sports, Kelce said it was a “crazy opportunity,” telling reporters the championship tradition had always been thrilling premise to him.

“Grew up my whole life watching teams win championships and then go to the White House and get recognized for their greatness,” the six-foot-five, 260-pound offensive giant followed up Thursday on Twitter.

“Regardless of who is in office I think it’s a unique opportunity to experience our nations Capital.”

Unable to truly break out in the first half, the odds-on favorite Chiefs kept things exciting in their Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers, staging a massive come-from-behind surge to win in the fourth quarter.

A key factor in kicking off that surge was Kelce, who, after a relatively silent night, completed the first of MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, making it a one-possession game with little more than six minutes remaining in regulation play.

Lock-down defense from the Chiefs would keep the 49ers off the scoreboard for the remainder of the night, forcing several three-and-outs and presenting Mahomes an opportunity to follow up less than four minutes later with another touchdown completion.

Mahomes would walk away 26 for 42 on the night for 286 total yards in the air, having also previously rushed for another touchdown in the first quarter.

The hard-fought win would break a 50-year drought for the Chiefs, bringing the organization its first Lombardi Trophy since a commanding 23-7 Super Bowl IV victory over the Minnesota Vikings in 1970.

And 2020’s historic win was not lost on President Donald Trump, who commended the Chiefs via social media on Super Bowl Sunday, saying, “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

Trump’s erroneous attribution of the Kansas City victory to the state of Kansas was later corrected to reflect the fact that the Chiefs hail instead from Missouri, according to Sports Illustrated, but opponents of the president did not hold back in scolding rebuking him for the mistake.

Regardless, several within the Chiefs locker room have expressed excitement about their upcoming celebratory trip to the White House — a tradition in American professional athletics that has become increasingly politicized in recent years.

As of yet, a date for that White House visit has not yet been set and details for the trip have not been finalized.

Following pre-Super Bowl claims that 49ers star defensive back Richard Sherman would likely not attend such an event were his team to win, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in turn told reporters it “would be great to go to the White House.”

“I’ve never been to D.C., so that would be great,” Hill added.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was quick to agree in post-game news conferences, telling reporters he would view the coming invitation as “an honor.”

“I mean, I’ll be there,” Reid said. “I’ll be there. If they’re inviting us, I’ll be here.”

