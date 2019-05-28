Child Attacked by Big Wild Cat in San Diego

A child was attacked and injured by what appeared to be a mountain lion or bob cat on a San Diego trail Monday, according to officials.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a mountain lion attack report at Los Peñasquitos Canyon Reserve before 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to NBC News Tuesday.

The child was about 4 years old and with an adult at the time of the attack in an area known as Carson’s Crossing, KNSD reported.

A 4-year-old child is in the hospital after a possible mountain lion attack in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/a0idaJThSp — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 28, 2019

TRENDING: Trump Orders Barr To Declassify Origins of Government Spying on His Campaign

The child was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital in the city, though the injuries remain unclear.

“It was pretty spooky because we’ve known there is a big cat down here and we like to go to Carson’s Crossing were the big cat has been seen,” resident Katherine Weadock said, according to KNSD.

Bobcats, coyotes and other wildlife are known to live in the preserve, KNSD reported.

“An 80 pound lion could really do some damage, and luckily the dad was there and fended off the animal,” California Department of Fish and Wildlife Lt. Scott Bringman told NBC News Tuesday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The trails were closed until the mountain lion was found and euthanized, according to NBC News.

The wildlife officers collected clothing and other samples from the boy. Those samples, plus the [mountain lion] carcass, are en route to the @CaliforniaDFW Forensics Laboratory in Sacramento for a necropsy and DNA analysis. https://t.co/RyFRHBqm4d #SanDiego #wildlife — Ed Joyce (@EdJoyce) May 28, 2019

RELATED: The Most Heroic Child Rescues Made by Border Patrol Agents

Tests are currently being run on the animal to be sure it was the one that attacked the boy.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.