Child Dies After Freak Accident in Playground Tube Slide

A Miami woman is blaming a piece of playground equipment for the death of her 13-year-old son.

Estefanía Valladares says that her son, Olvin Cabrera Valladares, died due to an incident that took place on Sept. 25 at Miami’s Shenandoah Park, according to WPLG-TV.

“He was my baby, my youngest, just 13 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him,” Valladares said.

“He just wanted to play, and sadly, it was playing that took his life,” she said.

On the day of the incident, the boy skipped school and, according to his mother, took his scooter two miles to the park.

She said that a man who brought his children to the park told her that he discovered her son stuck in a large tube slide.

“He told me he pulled on him, but he was caught on a screw,” she said.

“He pulled again, and my son fell out. His arm was inside of his shirt, and his collar was tight around his neck,” she said.

Valladares said she was told by a witness that her son was found hanging in the middle of the tube after the collar of his T-shirt became caught on a screw and choked him.

WPLG noted that its reporters only found flat screws when it inspected the slide.







The boy was taken to a hospital, but after a week on life support, he was declared brain dead.

“As a mother, it’s very hard to lose a son,” Valladares said. “I never thought I would lose my son.”

The park closed the day the boy was found, but reopened the next day.

“I have a message for parents,” Valladares said. “Be careful taking your children to these parks. Look at the tragedy that happened to my son.”

A representative for the city said, “Our deepest condolences are with the child’s family and loved ones. This matter is under active investigation, and the City is working diligently to gather all the facts and bring closure to the family. To protect the integrity of that process, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

Neither the city nor the Miami police confirmed the account given by Valladares.

On the day of the incident, WTVJ-TV reported that crime scene investigators were examining a tube slide at the playground.

Miami District 3 Commissioner Rolando Escalona said the park was closed that day due to a “non-criminal investigation.”

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