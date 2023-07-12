'I Was a Child' - Ex-Nickelodeon Star Accuses Adult Jonah Hill of More Bad Behavior

For the second time in as many weeks, Jonah Hill has found himself in the crosshairs of an unflattering controversy after some damning allegations from his past have resurfaced.

But unlike the first controversy, if these allegations turn out to be true, Hill may have a lot more to answer for.

Former child actress Alexa Nikolas, who most famously portrayed a recurring character on the Nickelodeon show “Zoey 101,” took to the press and to social media to lambaste Hill as a sexual predator.

After saying she met Hill at a Hollywood party while just 16 years old, she claimed that Hill offered her a cigarette.

Just to note #JonahHill said if I wanted the cig I had to come with him outside to get it. He didn’t wanna go “all alone”. They were all aware I was 16. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023

She then made the claim that Hill sexually assaulted her instead of handing her a cigarette.

#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023

Do you believe Jonah Hill committed the assault? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 84% (168 Votes) No: 16% (32 Votes)

“#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat,” Nikolas tweeted.

She added: “I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside.”

“I was a child so I obviously felt scared and angry,” Nikolas told Page Six. “Sadly, this wasn’t the first time I’ve been assaulted or objectified as a child.”

Those are obviously dire allegations of sexually assaulting a minor is no laughing matter.

These are starkly more serious allegations than Hill’s earlier controversy, wherein his ex-girlfriend accused him of emotionally manipulating her.

That controversy, sparked by surfer and Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, has been rather divisive, with some saying that Hill was being emotionally manipulative and others saying he was simply setting healthy boundaries.

If it turns out to be true that Hill, in fact, “shoved his tongue” down the throat of a 16-year-old girl, there is no debate there — that is heinous and contemptible and illegal.

However, it is also worth pointing out two additional things.

First, Nikolas appears to have a bit of a history with calling out creeps in Hollywood. Her Twitter feed is inundated with posts accusing all manner of Hollywood bigwigs of being sexual predators.

To be clear, that doesn’t mean she is lying or making things up for clout. It’s simply an observation that fighting against Hollywood’s creeps is something she is so very clearly passionate about.

Second, and importantly, Hill (via his attorneys) told Page Six that Nikolas’ claims were “a complete fabrication.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.