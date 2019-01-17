Border Patrol Busts Convicted Child Sex Offender Entering US Amid Caravan

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were able to apprehend a previously deported child sex offender who tried re-entering the country with a group of other foreign nationals.

A CBP camera operator on Jan. 11 discovered 24 individuals illegally crossing into the United States near the San Luis, Arizona, Port of Entry.

The caravan, which was made up mostly of Central American family units, immediately surrendered when confronted by agents.

Among the group was Marcos Velasquez-Taperio, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national who was convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a minor in Ford County, Kansas, in 2009.

After serving 32 months in prison, Velasquez-Taperio was deported to his home country.

TRENDING: Former ‘To Catch a Predator’ Host Chris Hansen Snared in Police Investigation

CBP, which reported the arrest Wednesday, said Velasquez-Taperio will now be prosecuted for re-entry after deportation.

News of the arrest immediately followed the apprehension of Wilfredo Perez-Aguilar, another sex offender from Guatemala.

Perez-Aguilar, who was caught Monday trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Southern California, was convicted in 2005 of sexual abuse and rape of a minor under the age of 12 in Kentucky.

“I am proud of our Border Patrol agents for making this arrest,” Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said in a Tuesday statement. “Deported sexual predators seeking to illegally enter the U.S. will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

News of the arrests come as the U.S. federal government remains in partial shutdown over immigration enforcement.

President Donald Trump has demanded a budget that includes funding for a wall on the country’s southern border.

However, most congressional Democrats remain fiercely opposed to the concept of a massive wall, calling it “immoral” and a waste of taxpayer money.

RELATED: Hundreds Gather To Honor Officer Who Was Gunned Down by Illegal Immigrant

The standoff has resulted in what is the longest government shutdown in history, with no apparent compromise on the horizon.

“We’re not going back until the Democrats do what they know they have to do,” Trump said during a Tuesday conference call. “Stay together — we’re going to win.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.