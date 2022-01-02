Share
Child Star from 'It's a Wonderful Life' Dies 75 Years After Christmas Classic's First Release

 By Jack Davis  January 2, 2022 at 1:11pm
A former child star who has been part of Christmas for generations of families has died.

Jeanine Ann Roose, who played the flirty character Violet Bick as a young girl in the holiday movie classic “It’s A Wonderful Life, “ died Friday at the age of 84, according to The Express.

The website TMZ said she died at her Los Angeles home and had been battling an infection in her abdomen.

Born in 1937, Roose had multiple roles in radio and television from the 1940s and ’50s.

Her role as Violet in the 1946 Christmas film was her sole film credit, according to Deadline. (Grown-up Violet was played by Gloria Grahame, who died in 1981.)

Roose made her acting debut at the age of 8 on the radio show, “The Jack Benny Program,” Deadline reported.

Other radio credits included appearances on “The Fitch Bandwagon” and “The Phil Harris-Alice Faye Show” between 1946 and 1954 as a character based on the real-life daughter of Harris and Faye, according to Deadline.

Twitter flowed with remembrances.

Roose left acting behind when it was time to attend college.

She attended UCLA and later became a Jungian psychoanalyst, according to Deadline.

She explained once how she saw a connection between the movie classic and the other parts of her life.

“‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ was the only movie that I was in and it has been an amazing lifetime experience to have been in such a collectively meaningful picture,” she said.

Her calling lay elsewhere, she said.

“It became clear that my desire was specifically to help others who were struggling with finding meaning in their life — not unlike Clarence in the movie who helps George see the meaning of his life,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
