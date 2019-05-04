Children from Philadelphia Islamic Center Issue Threat in Video, ‘We Will Chop Off Their Heads’

A video from an event at an Islamic center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shows Muslim children saying they are willing to sacrifice themselves and chop off the heads of the enemies of Islam.

The Muslim American Society Islamic Center in Philadelphia posted the video on its Facebook of the children participating in the center’s “Ummah Day” celebration on April 17.

The Middle East Media Research Institute posted the video on YouTube, as well as a translation of the children’s statements on its website.

“Those who reject oppression are the ones who assert their existence, and they eliminate the injustice from the land of the Arabs,” one child said, according to MEMRI’s translation.

The children then sing, “Rebels! Rebels! Rebels! Glorious steeds call us and lead us onto paths leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The blood of martyrs protects us. Paradise needs real men!”

TRENDING: Former ICE Director Sounds Off on Border Crisis: ‘Forget About Congress’

“The land of the Prophet Muhammad’s Night Journey is calling us. Our Palestine must return to us. Oh Saladdin, your men are among us — shame will be washed away!”

The song continues, “Take us, oh ships, until we liberate our lands – until we reach our shores and crush the treacherous ones! Blow, oh winds of Paradise — flow, oh rivers of martyrs! My Islam is calling, who is going to heeds its call? Rise, oh righteous ones!”

One young girl then reads a passage about martyrdom and violence.

Do these videos disturb you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (458 Votes) 2% (8 Votes)

“Our martyrs sacrificed their lives without hesitation. They attained Paradise, and the scent of musk emanates from their bodies. They compete with one another to reach Paradise. Will Jerusalem be their capital city, or will it be a hotbed for cowards?” she read.

“We will defend the land of divine guidance with our bodies, and we will sacrifice our souls without hesitation. We will chop off their heads, and we will liberate the sorrowful and exalted Al-Aqsa Mosque. We will lead the army of Allah fulfilling His promise, and we will subject them to eternal torture,” she read, according to the translation.

The video drew a response from Imam Mohamad Tawhidi, known as the Imam of Peace.

“We warn the West from what we fled from in the Middle East, but the West doesn’t want to listen. This is your next generation,” he tweeted.

We warn the West from what we fled from in the Middle East, but the West doesn’t want to listen. This is your next generation: https://t.co/3zeU2PFSfa — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) May 3, 2019

RELATED: New York Post Rebukes Ilhan Omar for Minimalizing 9/11 Attacks with Scathing Cover

“These are not isolated incidents; they are happening in major centers of the country — including in Pennsylvania,” MEMRI said in a statement to Fox News.

The video was not the only one from the Philadelphia center in which children sang songs with disturbing messages.

IPT Exclusive Video: Philadelphia #Muslim school students sing song with violent anti-Semitic pro-terrorist lyrics pic.twitter.com/5tPSqypd2V — InvestigativeProject (@TheIPT) May 1, 2019

IPT Exclusive Video: Children at a Muslim school run by @mas_national in #Philadelphia sing about the “Blood of Martyrs” and fighting #Israel pic.twitter.com/Rw9dTEfaqm — InvestigativeProject (@TheIPT) May 1, 2019

The Muslim American Society, which has 42 chapters in the United States, did not respond to a request to comment, Fox News reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.