Children's National Hospital to End All Gender-Transition Treatments

 By Randy DeSoto  July 21, 2025 at 3:43pm
Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. announced Friday that it will no longer provide gender transition-related treatments.

“In light of escalating legal and regulatory risks to Children’s National, our providers, and the families we serve, we will be discontinuing the prescription of gender-affirming medications. This change will go into effect on August 30, 2025,” the hospital posted on its website.

These medications include puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

“Mental health and other support services for LGBT patients remain available. You are always welcome at Children’s National for your other medical needs,” Children’s National added.

The move comes as other children’s hospitals in the country, including those in Phoenix and Los Angeles, have made the same decision earlier this year. The University of Chicago has, too, while Stanford Medicine in Palo Alto, California, has ended gender-transition surgeries for minors.

Last week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed these changes to the executive order President Donald Trump issued in January “to cut off the funding of any hospital or any medical facility in this country that provides such barbaric procedures.”

Trump’s executive order, titled “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,” states, “Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions. This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end.”

Do you support Trump's executive order?

“Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding,” the order continued.

“Moreover, these vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization.”

The order seeks to cut off Medicare and Medicaid funding to health providers that offer gender-transition treatment for those under 19.

In March, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction, preventing the Trump administration from withholding funds from those facilities providing such treatments, the New York Times reported.

However, with recent Supreme Court decisions against federal judges issuing nationwide injunctions and in favor of a Tennessee law banning youth transition treatments, children’s hospitals around the country may see the writing on the wall.

Additionally, “The move comes after the Justice Department on July 9 said it had subpoenaed nearly 20 doctors and clinics that provide gender-transition care,” The Washington Post reported.

Ben Takai, the board president of Metro DC PFLAG, an LGBT advocacy organization, which is suing the Trump administration over the president’s order, characterized Children’s National Hospital’s decision as very sad.

“There are many ways to bully minority populations,” Takai said. “This is one of those ways.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi had a different take, posting on social media Monday that the Justice Department “will continue enforcing the law against institutions like Children’s National that mutilate children under the guise of medical care.”

She concluded, “History will remember @POTUS as a champion on this crucial issue.”

