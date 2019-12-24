SECTIONS
News
Print

Children's Nativity Play Stormed by French Leftist Protesters Shouting 'Fascists!'

Children re-enact the nativity scene in the stock photo above.Studio-Annika / Getty ImagesChildren re-enact the nativity scene in the stock photo above. (Studio-Annika / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published December 24, 2019 at 12:10am
Print

A children’s living nativity play in France fell victim to protesters this month when 50 demonstrators stormed the event.

The disruption was reported by the French-language publication La Dépêche du Midi.

In its translation of the French media outlet, Breitbart said that during the Dec. 14 event, the “mob of leftist extremists interrupted the nativity play at around 4 pm at the Place Saint-Georges and yelled, ‘stop the fascists!’ along with ‘we are the anticapitalists!”

As a result, the event was stopped after an hour — two hours before it was scheduled to end.

Archbishop of Toulouse Robert Le Gall criticized the protesters.

TRENDING: Michelle Obama Wants To 'Remind White Folks' That 'You're Still Running' from Blacks and Immigrants

“I deplore that the simple reminder of the birth of Jesus and the values ​​it conveys (welcoming the stranger, announcing peace, and a sign of tenderness that we all need) is no longer respected in our country and even arouses acts of verbal and physical violence by those who set themselves up as defenders of freedom,” he said in a statement.

Nativity plays and displays on public property have become controversial in France, according to The Connexion.

A group known as the Federation of Free Thought has been battling against public nativity scenes, citing a 1905 law requiring France to separate church and state.

“We are seeing a trend of drastic decline [in nativity scenes],” Christian Eyschen, vice president of the federation, said. “Wherever we have taken action, we have won. Our action … supported by the Conseil d’État, has had a positive effect.”

RELATED: Deputy Overwhelmed with Joy When He Realizes Santa Is Marine Son He Hasn't Seen in Two Years

Does these protesters actions show how far the left has fallen?

Some civic leaders have tried to bend to the winds of opposition.

Robert Ménard, mayor of Béziers, said he had “representatives of five religions … to show that this is not a polemic, not a provocation, but a sign of union” when he unveiled his community’s nativity scene.

The Toulouse event had been criticized in advance by lawyer Pierre Juston, who said “the problem [with a living nativity] is that they want to tell ‘the real story of Christmas’ – which is for them, the birth of Jesus Christ.”

But Erwan Demonlins of Vivre Noël Autrement, which organized the event, said it had official approval.

“It is in a public place, but it’s not exactly praying in the street! Our event is not claiming to be any one thing. There are much more serious issues going on at the moment,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Children's Nativity Play Stormed by French Leftist Protesters Shouting 'Fascists!'
Al Sharpton Claims Trump-Supporting Evangelicals 'Would Sell Jesus Out'
'Cats' Is Unmitigated Failure, Studio Already Issues Theaters an Updated Version of Film
NFL's Green Bay Packers Under Fire After Planned Parenthood Grant Revealed
Trump Offers Rare 'Respect' to Democrat, Says Gabbard 'Knew' Impeachment Was Wrong
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×