Children's YouTube Superstar Announces the Death of His 14-Year-Old Son

If you’re a parent of a young child, there’s a non-zero chance you’ve seen, or at least heard of, the popular children’s content creator “Danny Go!”

And if you do have a young child, you may want to hug them a little tighter today.

Danny Coleman — the man who runs “Danny Go!” — shared tragic and heartbreaking news early Friday that his 14-year-old son had died.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Coleman (@danielspaniels)

“Oh my sweet boy,” Coleman began in his memorial post. “There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process. But looking through thousands of pictures and videos this past week, I’m also filled with tremendous pride,” he wrote.

“Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit… and you somehow kept your trademark joy in spite of it all. You truly had a spark like no other, Isaac! Remembering how loved you were and how full of life your time here was gives me great comfort.”

“Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud of you and I love you forever. Rest peacefully, son.”

Isaac was born on Oct. 3, 2011, and passed away Thursday.

According to USA Today, Coleman’s son died after a battle with stage 3 mouth cancer.

Coleman had announced his son’s diagnosis in a December Instagram post.

“Okay, now the bad news… we found out last week that Isaac has cancer in his mouth,” Coleman posted. “TBH, we always knew this day was coming, as it’s a near certainty w/ Fanconi anemia. But it’s definitely hitting a little earlier than we hoped and is still just such a shocking thing to hear about your child, even if you’ve braced for it for years.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, “Fanconi anemia is the most common cause of inherited bone marrow failure due to a rare autosomal recessive genetic disorder involving all 3 blood cell lines in which homozygous or heterozygous mutations result in pathogenic alleles, including point mutations, duplications, splicing defects, and deletions.”

In simpler terms, Fanconi anemia is a rare, inherited condition that can make children extremely susceptible to a host of health issues, including bone marrow failure and cancer.

It’s unclear how exactly Isaac’s tragic passing will affect Coleman’s incredibly popular “Danny Go!” program.

The YouTube channel — which routinely brings in tens of millions of views from each video — produces footage at a cadence of about one per month for the 4.77 million subscribed to “Danny Go!”

Coleman’s content has resonated with swathes of young parents for being relatively agenda-less, which is a particularly rare commodity in the world of children’s YouTube programming.

The videos will often involve silly, imagination-fueled adventures that ask children to stand up and move around the living room.

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