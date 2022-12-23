Parler Share
News

Child's Body Found Under Floorboards of Arkansas Home - Sister's Condition and Police Docs Reveal True House of Horrors

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  December 23, 2022 at 1:23pm
Parler Share

Police searching for a young boy found the child’s decaying remains on Dec. 16 under the hallway floorboards of his Arkansas home.

The boy’s mother told police her boyfriend had drowned the child in a toilet bowl after the boy bit the man’s finger, NBC News reported.

The mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, and boyfriend Nathan Bridges, 33, were arrested and charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a statement by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Blu Rolland had been dead for as long as three months, according to the statement.

His grandmother told NBC he would have been 6 years old the day his body was found.

Trending:
Ariz. Election: Katie Hobbs Just Weaseled Out of Her Testimony - She Won't Even Set Foot in Court


Karen Rolland, whose son Dustin is Blu’s biological father, told NBC that Dustin went to pick up Blu and his sister for a court-ordered visit and was told that Blu was not home.

Blu’s sister had injuries to her head and feet and her clothes were soiled with urine. The girl’s mother claimed the scabs on her head were from an allergic reaction.

The little girl “could barely even walk,” and she immediately asked for “water and something to eat,” the grandmother told NBC.

“I told her that she was safe, and just the look on her face was sheer terror,” Karen Rolland said.

After rushing the child to the hospital, the grandmother said she called the police “to report she had information that Blu was possibly deceased,” NBC reported, citing a police affidavit.

A medical exam revealed the girl had severe burns, which Ashley Rolland told police Bridges had caused by holding the girl under hot water “as punishment for her behavior issues.”

The girl is in stable condition at a hospital in Memphis, according to the police statement.

A GoFundMe campaign started by a friend indicated Karen Rolland had been trying to get custody of the children for more than a year, and had just received a court order to see them every weekend. [Editor’s note: Inclusion of a link does not imply endorsement of the fundraising campaign.]

Related:
Alert: Government Safety Board Recalls Over 200,000 Units Days Before Christmas - Item Caused Simultaneous Death of Sisters

The discovery of her grandson’s death and her granddaughter’s injuries was made on the first day she showed up to get the youngsters, Anita Widby wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“These children have endured so much pain, neglect, and death. I desperately want to help lessen the financial burden that the burial for the youngest and items needed for the oldest will present,” she said.

“They have so much healing to do and I want us to come together and remove one burden from Karen’s plate.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.




Child's Body Found Under Floorboards of Arkansas Home - Sister's Condition and Police Docs Reveal True House of Horrors
Commander of SEAL Team 1 Found Dead at Home
EV Driver Reports 'Full Self-Driving' Made Sudden Dangerous Move - 4 Ambulances Had to Be Called
Weeks After Balenciaga Scandal, Harry Styles Teams Up with Gucci Using Kids' Mattress and Teddy Bear Shirt
Longtime Georgia Mayor and Wife Killed in Car Crash Involving Suspected DUI Driver
See more...

Conversation