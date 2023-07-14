President Joe Biden has sparked a bit of a frenzy on social media after he had an odd interaction with a child Thursday.

The president was greeting embassy staff members and their families at the Helsinki-Vantaan International Airport in Finland, according to Fox News.

The video showed Biden leaning into a small child being held by a woman as he appeared to nibble the child’s back until the girl moved her shoulder.

Biden seemed as though he tried to make a face at the girl before trying to lean back in a second time.

The youngster appeared uncomfortable and jerked her head away, causing a few individuals to laugh.

The video has caused a wide variety of responses on Twitter.

The son of former President Donald Trump, Don Jr., weighed in on the viral moment.

“Biden should be in a nursing home, not leading the free world,” he wrote.

Biden should be in a nursing home, not leading the free world. https://t.co/0zOt5HpOSL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2023

Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz simply stated, “This is quite strange.”

This is quite strange. https://t.co/XyU2jXN5Rr — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 14, 2023



“Biden couldn’t resist sniffing a child in Finland. We have a weird President,” one user added.

Biden couldn’t resist sniffing a child in Finland. We have a weird President. pic.twitter.com/4vRqJZBqhx — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) July 14, 2023

Another commented, “I like the way the kid’s survival instinct kicks in at the end.”

I like the way the kid’s survival instinct kicks in at the end — Dave Dublin 🇮🇪 (@dave77737115) July 14, 2023

One user questioned what Biden supporters think of the encounter and wondered, “How do they rationalize this behaviour?”

I wonder what biden voters think of this.. How do they rationalize this behaviour? — Underlord (@da_underlord) July 14, 2023



Journalist Greg Price joked, “Joe Biden’s dementia has gotten so bad that he’s now confusing babies with ice cream cones.”

Joe Biden’s dementia has gotten so bad that he’s now confusing babies with ice cream cones

pic.twitter.com/Vx1hliLtyk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 14, 2023

This has got to be Biden’s creepiest moment yet with a child. pic.twitter.com/6o7IwD2Wm6 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 14, 2023

“This has got to be Biden’s creepiest moment yet with a child,” internet personality Caleb Hull added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.