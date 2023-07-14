Share
Child's 'Survival Instinct Kicks In' After Joe Biden Puts His Mouth on Her Once and Swoops Back in for a 2nd Time

 By Maire Clayton  July 14, 2023 at 3:11pm
President Joe Biden has sparked a bit of a frenzy on social media after he had an odd interaction with a child Thursday.

The president was greeting embassy staff members and their families at the Helsinki-Vantaan International Airport in Finland, according to Fox News.

The video showed Biden leaning into a small child being held by a woman as he appeared to nibble the child’s back until the girl moved her shoulder.

Biden seemed as though he tried to make a face at the girl before trying to lean back in a second time.

The youngster appeared uncomfortable and jerked her head away, causing a few individuals to laugh.

The video has caused a wide variety of responses on Twitter.

The son of former President Donald Trump, Don Jr., weighed in on the viral moment.

“Biden should be in a nursing home, not leading the free world,” he wrote.

Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz simply stated, “This is quite strange.”


“Biden couldn’t resist sniffing a child in Finland. We have a weird President,” one user added.

Another commented, “I like the way the kid’s survival instinct kicks in at the end.”

One user questioned what Biden supporters think of the encounter and wondered, “How do they rationalize this behaviour?”


Journalist Greg Price joked, “Joe Biden’s dementia has gotten so bad that he’s now confusing babies with ice cream cones.”

“This has got to be Biden’s creepiest moment yet with a child,” internet personality Caleb Hull added.

Maire Clayton
Maire Clayton graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in English and Psychology. She joined The Western Journal in 2022.




