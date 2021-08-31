Disturbing video and audio posted online in the hours after the U.S. military officially left Afghanistan reportedly show the city of Kabul has descended into chaos as Taliban terrorists exact their revenge on their enemies.

Right around the time the last plane left Kabul late on Monday, a man who said he was in the city provided Fox News with an audio clip in which he described the scene.

“I think there’s a conflict between the Taliban, I have no idea where I’m located,” the man said on the clip as what sounded like gunshots reverberated around him.

“From everywhere I hear the sounds of shooting, gunfire. I have no idea how to leave,” he said.

Journalist Lara Logan also posted a video clip on social media that featured gunfire and reported the sounds were from “house-to-house executions.”

“From senior US source: house-to-house executions in Kabul following US mil departure. There are no words for what this administration has done to all of us – Afghan and American,” Logan said on Twitter.

From senior US source: house-to-house executions in Kabul following US mil departure. There are no words for what this administration has done to all of us – Afghan and American. pic.twitter.com/KzbLALKxGy — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 30, 2021

The chilling sounds from inside Afghanistan come after the Biden administration reportedly left behind biometric data equipment that identifies Afghans who helped the U.S. throughout its two-decade engagement in the country.

The New York Post reported that before the military pullout, Taliban gunmen were already using execution squads to punish U.S. allies. The organization might have as many as 7,000 hand-held devices that could make finding its targets easier.

The Taliban also have a list of names of people who the U.S. wanted its help in evacuating to the Kabul airport.

Some have called a list of names given to the terror organization a “kill list.”

A person whom Fox News identified as “former translator for a high-ranking U.S. Army Ranger” told the outlet a week ago that the Taliban was on its best behavior in Kabul with the eyes of the media on the airport and city.

The source said that was not the case in other areas of Afghanistan.

“They are not doing really bad stuff in Kabul right now because there’s a lot of media focus on Kabul, but they already started public execution in other provinces where a lot of media is not available or covering it,” the person said.

The Pentagon acknowledged Monday that “hundreds” of Americans were still trapped in Afghanistan after the Biden administration left them behind.

“Look, there’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” Central Command commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said Monday during a Defense Department media briefing.

WATCH: General McKenzie confirms the U.S. left behind “hundreds” of Americans in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/GMl5uFKbwB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2021

McKenzie also praised the Taliban for being “business-like.”

“I will tell you, the Taliban had been very — very pragmatic and very business-like as we have approached this withdrawal,” the general said. “We did not turn it over to the Taliban. General Donahue, one of the last things he did before leaving was talk to the Taliban commander that he had been coordinating with, as soon as — at about the time we were going to leave, just to let him know that we were leaving.”

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue was the last American soldier to leave the country.

