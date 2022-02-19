Chilling Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Murder Suspect Ambushed Phoenix Police Officer

The Phoenix Police Department has released disturbing new footage showing a murder suspect luring and attacking an officer.

According to the New York Post, 36-year-old Morris Jones allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, Shatifah Lobley, and called police to the scene.

In the video, Jones can be seen urging the officer to approach him.

“Come on, come on,” Jones says. “She’s choking on her own blood. Come on, bro.”

WARNING: Some viewers will find the following video disturbing.

The officer asks Jones who is in the house, and Jones responds, “Just me.” He then turns to reveal a handgun in his left hand and opens fire on the officer.

While running away from the suspect, the officer yells “999,” signaling he had been shot.

In a Thursday Facebook post, PPD confirmed that the officer was shot multiple times in the arm, rendering him unable to return fire.

According to KPNX-TV, a second officer fired at Jones and forced him to retreat into his home. Soon after, several more officers arrived and set up a perimeter, and Jones continued to fire shots from inside.

At one point, Jones entered a vehicle in the garage of the home and attempted to ram through a police car blocking him in. He was unable to get through, at which point he went back into the home, KPNX reported.

After that incident, a second man exited the home carrying a 1-month-old baby, who police said is the child of Lobley and Jones. The man, later identified as Lobley’s brother, placed the baby on the ground at the officers’ behest.

When officers moved in to bring the baby to safety, Jones ambushed them once again. Four officers were directly shot, and four others were struck by shrapnel or ricochets. One of the officers fired at Jones after taking cover.

Eventually, Special Assignments Unit officers arrived at the scene with ballistic shields and rescued the baby. Police then used a camera to look inside the home and found Jones had been shot and was immobile.

When they entered the home, officers also found that Lobley had been wounded from a gunshot that reportedly came from Jones. Both Jones and Lobley succumbed to their injuries.

“We are shocked and outraged by this incident, which shows a total disregard for human life on the part of Morris Jones,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams told The Western Journal in an email.

“This man killed his ex-girlfriend, then lured officers to his home and shot them. Then when his own infant child was on the ground in front of his house, he shot at the officers who were attempting to bring her to safety.”

Williams added that the department was “very relieved” that no officers were killed during the attacks.

“The officers have all been released from the hospital,” Williams said. “Some have returned to full duty, while others are recovering at home, a few were seriously injured and have a long road ahead of them.

“I am told they have all kept their spirits high throughout the incident and the days following.”

According to CNN, more police officers were intentionally killed in the line of duty in 2021 than any year since 2001. Excluding the officers killed in the 9/11 attacks, the 73 intentional killings in 2021 represented the most since 1995.

That pace does not appear to be slowing down, as officers in major American cities including New York City and Washington, D.C., have been either killed or wounded in shootings in recent weeks.

As violence against police continues to surge around the country, it is the responsibility of Democrats to condemn the anti-police rhetoric espoused by radical members of their party.

