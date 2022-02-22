Chilling Jailhouse Recordings: Trans Child Molester Gloats That Woke Dem DA Will Do 'Nothing'

As policy has been implemented allowing men who supposedly identify as women to compete in women’s sports, use women’s bathrooms and be placed in women’s prisons, concerns have arisen that some men might take advantage of policies meant to enable a small segment of the population to “live their authentic selves” for sordid and predatory reasons.

Critics decry this concern as wildly bigoted and downright hateful, as though there couldn’t possibly be a single red-blooded, sinful male out there who might consider taking advantage of policies that allow them to simply claim to identify as women and be given access to female-only spaces.

What a concept.

Now, the Los Angeles district attorney who has already faced fierce criticism for his already pathologically insane soft-on-crime approach to enforcing the law seems to have been outed by one such man, bringing home the full extent of just how dangerous it is for leaders and officials to prioritize feigned compassion for the “marginalized” over the basic safety of law-abiding citizens.

In January, 26-year-old James “Hannah” Tubbs, who conveniently began identifying as a woman just after getting arrested for the cold-case sexual assault of a 10-year-old when he was 17, was given a laughably light sentence for the eight-year-old crime. What’s worse, he was housed in a juvenile facility for girls because LA’s notoriously progressive DA George Gascon refused to try him as an adult, as Fox News reported at the time.

The sentencing highlighted Gascon’s controversial policies, which are prime examples of the left’s “restorative justice” movement which aims to create equity by giving criminals a fairer chance to victimize members of the public, apparently.

Gascon has touted his commitment to ending the practice of trying children as adults, so this adult man who claims to identify as a woman and who sexually accosted a child when he was just two weeks shy of his 18th birthday is barely getting a slap on the wrist.

And Tubbs is reportedly well aware what a cushy deal he’s gotten thanks to Gascon’s injudicious style of dolling out justice.

Fox News now reports that in jailhouse recordings from November, as his case was still ongoing, Tubbs could be heard bragging that “nothing” would happen to him, thanks to the arrangements of his plea deal.

Should Tubbs be retried as an adult male? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (12 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I’m gonna plead out to it, plead guilty,” Tubbs said. “They’re gonna stick me on probation, and it’s gonna be dropped, it’s gonna be done, I won’t have to register, won’t have to do nothing.”

Tubbs was speaking to his father, who replied, “You won’t have to register?”

“I won’t have to do none of that,” Tubbs answered.

EXCLUSIVE: 26 y/o transgender child molester Hannah Tubbs makes crude sexual remarks about 10 y/o victim, gloats about no prison time/sex offender registration in in-custody calls I’ve obtained.

LA DA @GeorgeGascon refused to prosecute Tubbs as an adult. https://t.co/ZlktAGIW35 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 21, 2022

Indeed, Tubbs will not have to register as a sex offender after serving his two-year sentence, of which he could serve as little as six months, according to Fox.

“So what are they going to do to you then?” Tubbs’ father asks.

“Nothing,” the younger man replies, laughing.

Tubbs was right to expect “nothing” for his crime, having been ultimately handed down a sentence so comparatively light to that he most likely would have been issued if he’d been tried as an adult.

Tubbs also made sure to ask his father to refer to him using female pronouns — in court.

“So now they’re going to put me with other trannies that have similar cases like mine or with one tranny like me that has a case like mine,” he said. “So when you come to court, make sure you address me as her.”

The sex offender also shared plans to get sex-change surgery if he goes to prison to try to get into the women’s facility, to which the caller replies, “There’s some b—es in there too.”

LISTEN: In another in-custody phone call, transgender child molester Hannah Tubbs instructs family to say “her” in court because “we’re trying to avoid the whole [sex offender] registering thing”, & “we’re also trying to avoid prison again.” Tubbs avoided both under @GeorgeGascon pic.twitter.com/Sniw4rUPBs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 21, 2022

The insight provided by these recordings has forced Gascon to issue a statement admitting that the statements were “troubling” and claiming he wasn’t aware of them before Tubbs was sentenced.

“Ms. Tubbs had several charges in other counties after the juvenile offense but never received any services which both her past behavior and that subsequent to her arrest demonstrates she clearly needs,” Gascon said in a statement. “After her sentencing in our case, I became aware of extremely troubling statements she made about her case, the resolution of it and the young girl that she harmed.”

According to sources that spoke with Fox News, however, prosecutors were aware of Tubbs’ disturbing statements — which included comments on the victim so vulgar that the outlet deemed them unfit for print — before sentencing.

Tubbs’ victim, who was 10 in 2014 when he grabbed her by the neck in a Denny’s bathroom, shoved her in a stall and sexually assaulted her, noted the grievous miscarriage of justice that resulted from her attacker being tried as a female child when he’s clearly an adult male.

“The things he did to me and made me do that day was beyond horrible for a ten-year-old girl to have to go through,” she told Fox News. “I want him tried as an adult for the crimes he committed against me.”

“I’ve also heard that my attacker goes by she/them pronouns now,” she added. “I see it also unfair to try him as a woman as well, seeing how he clearly didn’t act like one on January 1st of 2014.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.