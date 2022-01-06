Share
Chilling: Maxwell Juror Describes the Moment He Locked Eyes with the Notorious Child Predator

 By Michael Austin  January 6, 2022 at 9:09am
Over the past few months, Scotty David experienced what few Americans ever have.

He was selected to serve on the jury in one of the most prominent trials in history — the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell was convicted on five of six charges related to her complicity in the sex crimes of late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

On Wednesday, David spoke with the U.K.’s Daily Mail about what it was like to serve on such a jury.

Going into the trial, David said he believed Maxwell was “innocent until proven guilty.”

After weighing the evidence and looking into Maxwell’s eyes, however, David became convinced of her guilt.

“After all I’ve learned, she’s just as guilty as Epstein. I don’t want to call her a monster, but a predator is the right word,” David said.

“She knew what was happening. She knew what Epstein was doing and she allowed it to happen. She participated in getting these girls comfortable so that he could have his way with them.”

From his seat in the third row of the jury box, David had what he described as a “perfect view” of Maxwell during the trial, throughout which he alleged she was “staring right at me.”

Do you believe Maxwell was justifiably convicted?

“I could literally see her [all the time]. There were times when it felt like she was staring right at me and we would lock eyes … it didn’t feel real,” David said.

“I felt like she was watching what we were doing because there were times when some jurors, not during when the victims presented their testimony, but when certain other people presented on things that maybe they didn’t feel mattered … some people would nod off.”

David was far from the only individual in the courtroom put off by Maxwell’s disposition.

Renowned courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg also caught Maxwell’s stare and even managed to draw a haunting picture of it while Maxwell, in turn, appeared to be drawing a picture of Rosenberg.

Interestingly, Rosenberg seemed to find the situation humorous. This was not even a first for her.

The accomplished artist informed The Western Journal that during the trial of Lev Parnas — a Ukrainian-American businessman convicted on charges related to violating campaign finance laws — one co-defendant drew a picture of her.

“Maybe I got more interesting looking since [the] pandemic?” Rosenberg told The Western Journal in an email.

