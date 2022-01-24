Share
Commentary

Chilling: Migrant Vows to Attack Any American Who Tries to Prevent His Illegal Crossing - Video

 By Grant Atkinson  January 24, 2022 at 3:04pm
Over a year into President Joe Biden’s tenure, the crisis at the nation’s southern border continues to rage. A new video showed one Guatemalan migrant threatening to violently force his way into the country.

Townhall reporter Todd Bensman posted the chilling video to his Twitter account on Thursday.

“If the Mexican embassy … cannot get solutions for us, we are going to take the march tomorrow at 6 a.m., to the north of … Mexico … to cross to the United States,” the migrant said.

When Bensman asked the migrant if the group planned to use force, he responded, “Yes, with force.”

In a tweet on Friday, Bensman said the group, which he said included 300 to 1,000 migrants, tried to follow through with this threat. However, he said, they “can’t be feeling so tough now” after the Mexican national guard surprised them and detained them before they could reach the border.

Border Network News reporter Oscar El Blue posted a video of the caravan’s journey on Twitter and confirmed the migrants did not achieve their goal of entering the United States.

While this particular group of migrants did not make it into the U.S., the violent mindset is a reminder of the dangers a surge in illegal immigration represents.

On the same day that Bensman posted his video, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas suggested illegal immigrants would not be deported until they commit other crimes against Americans.

“Unlawful presence in the United States will alone not be a basis for an immigration enforcement action,” Mayorkas said on Thursday.

According to a DHS transcript of the speech, Mayorkas said the department planned to allocate its resources to focus on “those individuals who present a current public safety threat, a threat to national security, or a threat to our border security.”

Is the border crisis threatening the safety of Americans?

Of course, anyone illegally entering the country is inherently a threat to border security, but Mayorkas has chosen to ignore that fact unless the suspect presents what he deems to be a safety threat.

Instead of taking action to deport illegal immigrants before they victimize Americans, the Biden administration apparently plans to wait until the migrants commit various crimes and then take action after the fact, at which point it is too late.

While not all migrants are violent criminals, the threat is very real, as Bensman’s video makes clear. For that reason, the Biden administration should be focusing on deterring any illegal immigration and encouraging those who need refuge to seek entry through the legal processes.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
