Share
News
Vance L. Boelter, an alleged assassin, is pictured in this photo provided by the FBI.
Vance L. Boelter, an alleged assassin, is pictured in this photo provided by the FBI. (FBI / AP)

Chilling Photos Show Alleged Minnesota Assassin, Former Walz Appointee Impersonating Law Enforcement

 By Michael Austin  June 16, 2025 at 6:17am
Share

The FBI released an image of Vance Boelter, the man who allegedly assassinated a senior Minnesota Democrat on Saturday morning and seriously wounded another, after posing as a police officer.

Minnesota Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as Minnesota Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, were targeted at their respective homes.

Hortman and her husband died in the shooting, while the Hoffmans were hospitalized by the attack at their home.

Boelter was later apprehended by law enforcement.

Following reports that Boelter was impersonating a police officer when he allegedly killed Hortman and her husband, the FBI released images on the social media platform X of the suspect, including one in which the suspect appeared to be dressed as an officer.

As noted by NBC News, Boelter may have also been wearing a mask or bald cap.

He also appeared to be wearing a dark blue shirt, a badge, and a black vest like those worn by law enforcement.

A release from the FBI that accompanied the photos said the agency was “offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction” of Boelter.

“The FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office is assisting the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota with the search for Vance L. Boelter,” the release said.

“In the early morning hours of June 14, 2025, two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot at their residences by an individual impersonating a police officer. The suspect has been identified as Vance L. Boelter.”

Related:
Developing: MN Authorities Nail Alleged Political Assassin

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson urged members of the public not to approach Boelter if they saw him, per NBC News.

“You should consider him armed and dangerous, and you should call 911 immediately,” the official warned.

Minnesota State Police revealed earlier on Saturday that Boelter had flyers in his car for the “No Kings” anti-Trump demonstrations in Minnesota, which were also slated to occur in cities across the country.

Organizers of the demonstrations in Minnesota cancelled the events statewide “out of an abundance of caution.”

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz had appointed Boelter to serve on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board for a four-year term that started in 2019, according to the New York Post.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Anti-Israel Activists Head to Egypt to March for Gaza, Find Violence and Imprisonment Instead
Chilling Photos Show Alleged Minnesota Assassin, Former Walz Appointee Impersonating Law Enforcement
Threats of Violence Swept Across US as Anti-Trump 'No Kings' Mass Protests Occurred
Trump DOJ Move to Unmask Orchestrators of LA Riots: 'Who Is Funding These Protesters?'
Musk Reveals He 'Put the Final Nail in' Iran's Coffin with Quippy X Comment
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation