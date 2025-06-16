Chilling Photos Show Alleged Minnesota Assassin, Former Walz Appointee Impersonating Law Enforcement

The FBI released an image of Vance Boelter, the man who allegedly assassinated a senior Minnesota Democrat on Saturday morning and seriously wounded another, after posing as a police officer.

Minnesota Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as Minnesota Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, were targeted at their respective homes.

Hortman and her husband died in the shooting, while the Hoffmans were hospitalized by the attack at their home.

Boelter was later apprehended by law enforcement.

Following reports that Boelter was impersonating a police officer when he allegedly killed Hortman and her husband, the FBI released images on the social media platform X of the suspect, including one in which the suspect appeared to be dressed as an officer.

As noted by NBC News, Boelter may have also been wearing a mask or bald cap.

He also appeared to be wearing a dark blue shirt, a badge, and a black vest like those worn by law enforcement.

The FBI offers a reward of up to $50,000 for info leading to the arrest and conviction of Vance L. Boelter, suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses at their residences on June 14, 2025: https://t.co/XjawGOt5lq pic.twitter.com/tZ9RE97OHk — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) June 14, 2025

A release from the FBI that accompanied the photos said the agency was “offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction” of Boelter.

“The FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office is assisting the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota with the search for Vance L. Boelter,” the release said.

“In the early morning hours of June 14, 2025, two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot at their residences by an individual impersonating a police officer. The suspect has been identified as Vance L. Boelter.”

🚨 JUST IN: Security cam images show ass*ssin Vance Boelter knocking on a Minnesota lawmaker’s door wearing a latex mask and a security guard uniform, meant to look like a police officer You can even see police lights from his security vehicle flashing. This is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/LdzCnM0c7D — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 14, 2025

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson urged members of the public not to approach Boelter if they saw him, per NBC News.

“You should consider him armed and dangerous, and you should call 911 immediately,” the official warned.

Minnesota State Police revealed earlier on Saturday that Boelter had flyers in his car for the “No Kings” anti-Trump demonstrations in Minnesota, which were also slated to occur in cities across the country.

Organizers of the demonstrations in Minnesota cancelled the events statewide “out of an abundance of caution.”

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz had appointed Boelter to serve on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board for a four-year term that started in 2019, according to the New York Post.

