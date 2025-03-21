Chilling Trend Shows up With Tesla Terrorists - Do We Now Know Exactly Where Many Came From?

If it turned out that 75 percent of any small group of alleged criminals with political intent were evangelical Christians, the media would have a field day with it.

If it turned out that 75 percent of any small group of alleged criminals with political intent owned MAGA hats and wore them regularly, the media would have a field day with it.

If it turned out that 75 percent of any small group of alleged criminals with political intent were transgender — oh, come on, it’s not like you even need to ask. But left-wing publications will call you transphobic for noticing!

As you may have heard, there have been a series of attacks on Tesla cars and dealerships over the past few weeks as leftist anger toward President Donald Trump’s administration has taken the form of blind, criminal rage against his most famous supporter, Elon Musk.

It’s gotten to the point where U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has had to warn people that such attacks will be considered “domestic terrorism.”

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” Bondi said in a statement, according to ABC News.

“Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

It’s rich that outlets like NPR had to even ask “Are such acts domestic terrorism?” in headlines after President Joe Biden’s administration weaponized the Department of Justice against such “domestic terrorist” threats as, uh, concerned parents and Roman Catholics. Spoiler alert for NPR: Yeah, they are, according to a source they quoted from the Council on Foreign Relations — hardly a right-wing source.

But I digress, because there’s a more important point here: Out of the four people arrested in high-profile attacks on Tesla dealerships, three are apparently men who think they’re women.

In Buffalo Grove, Illinois, a suspect named “Erin L. White, with an alias name of Evan White,” was arrested in a trespassing and vandalism case at a Tesla dealership that hadn’t yet opened last Friday.

“The suspect is accused of using white spray paint to write obscenities on the Tesla dealership, and promote trans right[s] as human rights,” the Arlington Heights, Illinois Cardinal News reported. “The words ‘Trump sold us’ were also spray painted on glass at the dealership.”

MORE LGBTQ TERRORISM Erin L. White, a self-identified “She/They” was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Tesla service center in Buffalo Grove, IL. White allegedly used spray paint to write “Trump Sold US,” “F*ck Elon Musk,” and “Trans Rights are Human Rights” on the front… pic.twitter.com/Pq2vCvdBaf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 17, 2025

Then there was an individual arrested after allegedly throwing roughly “eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership located in Salem, Oregon” while being armed with an AR-15.

This individual, according to Antifa chronicler Andy Ngo, is a well-known (to him, anyhow) “Portland far-left extremist” who (you guessed it) is a trans individual by the name of Adam Matthew Lansky.

Breaking: A Portland far-left extremist has been arrested over the firebombing and shooting attacks on @Tesla in Salem, Ore. Adam Matthew Lansky (b. Nov 1983) has been federally charged by the DOJ with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device. He’s accused of… pic.twitter.com/PxAGap722S — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2025

Ngo also said Lansky goes by the alias “Allison Tesla.”

“Surveillance footage obtained from the car dealership appeared to show Lansky throwing Molotov cocktails that struck a dealership building and several vehicles, causing fires,” a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon on March 5 read.

“Surveillance video from a patrol car captured a vehicle parked near the dealership while Lansky is alleged to have discharged multiple firearm rounds into a building and at least one vehicle. Investigators learned the vehicle was registered to Lansky and observed it at his residence.”

And then there’s Lucy Grace Nelson, who the New York Post said is “also known as Justin Thomas Nelson.” As always, you can’t fault the Post for boring headlines: “Trans Tesla vandal — who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at cars — lives with mom and calls herself ‘baby’: sources.”

The story’s mostly in the headline, but if you needed more details: Lucy/Justin reportedly painted a Tesla dealership and vehicles in Loveland, Colorado with graffiti that were “offensive and hateful in nature,” including “f*** Musk” and “Nazi.” Not content with that, he decided to toss some incendiary devices at it and was arrested on Feb. 24 with additional incendiaries and “materials attributed to vandalism.”

Then there’s Daniel Clarke-Pounder, who allegedly vandalized and firebombed a Tesla charging station in South Carolina. He’s a dude who presents as a dude. That makes him the outlier here.

Unsurprisingly, leftist Mother Jones magazine is blaming — drum roll, please — everyone who noticed the trend! From the outlet on Thursday:

On Thursday morning, Musk reposted a post from an X user who goes by the name Insurrectionist Barbie. “Of course 3 out of 4 of the people who have been arrested for vandalizing Teslas are transgender or nonbinary,” the user wrote, adding an eye roll emoji.

The user appeared to be parroting a story from the right-wing Daily Caller website, which identifies three people who have been arrested — Lucy Grace Nelson, Erin White, and Adam Matthew Lansky — who appear, based on media reports or their social media accounts, to be gender non-conforming. (It’s unclear, though, how Nelson, White, and Lansky self-identify.) According to a DOJ spokesperson, Lansky and Nelson are two of three people—along with Daniel Brendan Kurt Clarke-Pounder—who are facing charges related to allegedly vandalizing Tesla property. The charges carry a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday.

Unsurprisingly, Musk ran with the fact that some of the people charged with the Tesla vandalism may be gender non-conforming, suggesting that it pointed to a larger phenomenon of violence perpetrated by trans people.

Yes, “unsurprisingly,” Musk noticed that 75 percent of the people charged in the most pernicious attacks on Tesla outlets … happen to be trans. Oh, sorry — “gender non-conforming.” The same people who asked us not to notice witch hunts against parents and Catholics are asking us not to notice the bloody obvious, lest we be accused of witch-hunting.

Four may be a small sample size, but it’s not small enough that it doesn’t raise serious concerns. The minute percentage of “gender non-conforming” individuals makes this unlikely to be merely a statistical anomaly.

Not that we’re asking cisgender heteronormative people to step up to the bat and correct the imbalance; we’d just prefer politically motivated violence and criminal intimidation end here. However, if and when there’s an obvious trend, the left shouldn’t fault those who point out the obviousness and then accuse them of some kind of phobia — unless, of course, they want to alienate even more people than they already have.

