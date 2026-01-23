Chilling Video Confirms the Mind Virus Is Trying to Take the Life of Man It Used to Help Lead Assault on Church, Scream at Children and Pastor

After going viral for disrupting a worship service and harassing Christian families at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, leftist agitator William Kelly is using his voice to explain the distorted, nihilistic worldview currently corroding the very fabric of his soul.

As of Thursday, Kelly has been taken into custody by federal officials, with Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posting to social media platform X that he’s being charged with conspiracy to deprive rights.

William Kelly is being charged with conspiracy to deprive rights, a federal crime, for his involvement in the St. Paul church riots. pic.twitter.com/cXuuvQ9zxR — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 22, 2026

From comments made days prior, Kelly himself seems to have no problem with the consequences, quite literally welcoming his own death.

In a moment of projection totally lost on Kelly, he told the press Tuesday, “They’re using their political influence to attack people that disagree with them.” He added that he felt charges would follow Sunday’s episode, but stated, “I’m not scared of that. There’s no basis for these charges. I did not block them from their service.”

Deranged leftist agitator William Kelly insists he did nothing wrong storming into a church, dares Bondi to charge him. “You can kill the revolutionary, but you can’t kill the revolution!” Arrest this psycho ASAP. pic.twitter.com/6F3UlyhNxQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2026



After claiming he was never asked to leave and that the police did not remove him, Kelly repeated, “We didn’t stop their service.”

The viewers can decide for themselves if Kelly’s comments come anywhere close to reality once they rewatch the footage.

After encouraging Attorney General Pam Bondi to charge him, Kelly went further, “For all the people giving me death threats, threatening my life, kill me. Go ahead, kill me.”

The footage ends with Kelly quoting Black Panther leader Fred Hampton: “You can kill the revolutionary, but you can’t kill the revolution.”

A man that goes to such great lengths means it.

Kelly’s Marxist collectivist mentality causes him to frame himself as completely expendable for the revolution he desires.

His anti-individual worldview has blanketed his reality with a veil of the abstract. He only sees himself and his opponents for their role in the theoretical realm.

Those were not individual Christians — men, women, and terrified children — worshipping that day. They were pawns in some grand scheme standing in the way of his mission to usher in a new era as part of the revolutionary vanguard.

He may be quite literally possessed by more than his ideology.

Despite Marxism’s total rejection of spiritual life, demonic influence still finds a willing host in these sorts of people.

The footage of Kelly from Sunday is not just irritating and idiotic. It is deeply disturbing.

Swiss psychologist Carl Jung observed, “People don’t have ideas. Ideas have people.”

There appears to be very little left of whatever resembled Kelly, now a skinsuit for the same ideology that took the life of 37-year-old Renee Good.

His only hope is the same hope that millions of others have in stepping back from the brink — embracing Jesus Christ.

