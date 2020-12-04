Just when you thought lockdown orders couldn’t get any more ridiculous, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had to go and prove us all wrong.

On Wednesday, the LA mayor’s office issued an order requiring “all persons living within the City of Los Angeles” to “remain in their homes.”

The order goes as far as banning all forms of travel, including walking.

According to section IV of the lengthy decree, “all travel, including, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit is prohibited, subject to the exceptions in Paragraph V.”

From there, the order goes on to list various “essential” businesses and activities exempt from the rule, although extensive social distancing guidelines are nevertheless still “required.”

Unlike previous, similarly ridiculous lockdown orders, Garcetti’s decree does offer an exemption for “places of worship” — with a few caveats.

“Places of worship, provided that the gathering of congregants is held outdoors, and after implementing the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Places of Worship Protocol,” are exempt, the “Safer at Home” order reads.

Garcetti released a video announcing the order on his Twitter account.

In the video, the mayor lists off his series of draconian demands while attempting to sound as kind and polite as possible.

The new year brings hope –– for vaccines and for stopping this pandemic. But here’s the truth: we’re in for a long, hard winter. As the worst hits us, stay home as much as you can. Cancel any non-essential activities. Hunker down, L.A. We’ll get through this together. pic.twitter.com/6TkVsTfPzP — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 3, 2020

“My message couldn’t be simpler. It’s time to hunker down,” Garcetti says in the video. “It’s time to cancel everything. And if it isn’t essential, don’t do it.”

“Don’t meet up with others outside your household. Don’t host a gathering. Don’t attend a gathering.

“And following our targeted safer-at-home order, if you’re able to stay home, stay home.”

Garcetti can put on a smile and pretend that his new restrictions are for the best, but everyday Americans see the “Safer at Home” order for what it really is — left-wing authoritarianism.

Liberal politicians like Garcetti simply want total power and control over Americans’ lives.

And now, in the city of Los Angeles, they can tell you whether you can go outside for a walk.

The Founders must be turning in their graves right now.

