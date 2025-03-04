China and Canada Retaliate After Trump Activates Tariffs

War talk filled the air Tuesday as China and Canada responded to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

“If the United States … persists in waging a tariff war, a trade war, or any other kind of war, the Chinese side will fight them to the bitter end,” Chinese foreign ministry representative Lin Jian said, according to CBS.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said retaliation will be sweet, according to CNN.

“If they want to try to annihilate Ontario, I will do everything, including cut off their energy, with a smile on my face. And I’m encouraging every other province to do the same,” Ford said.

He said the eastern United states relies on “our energy — they need to feel the pain.”

Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on most imports from Mexico and Canada. He slapped a 10 percent tariff on energy imports from Canada.

Trump added an additional 10 percent on top of the 10 percent tariff already in place on Chinese goods.

A White House statement said the tariffs were needed to spur action on slowing the flow of fentanyl into America.

“While President Trump gave both Canada and Mexico ample opportunity to curb the dangerous cartel activity and influx of lethal drugs flowing into our country, they have failed to adequately address the situation,” the statement said.

China put 15 percent tariffs on imports of American chicken, pork, soy, and beef, as well as other farm products, CBS reported. Those tariffs take effect March 10.

China also put in place curbs on exports to several American companies.

“I want to reiterate that the Chinese people have never feared evil or ghosts, nor have we ever bowed to hegemony or bullying. Pressure, coercion and threats are not the right ways to engage with China. Trying to exert maximum pressure on China is a miscalculation and a mistake,” Lin Jian said.

As noted by CBS, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that over the next three weeks, 25 percent tariffs will be imposed on about $107 billion worth of U.S. goods over the course of the next three weeks. Of that, tariffs on $20.7 billion of goods began immediately.

Trudeau said that beer, wine, bourbon, home appliances, and Florida orange juice would be targeted

“Canada will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered,” Trudeau said in a statement, according to CNN.

Mexico did not immediately respond with any counter-tariffs.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the nation will endure the impact of the tariffs, according to The New York Times.

“Mexico must be respected,” she said.

“Its people are brave. We know that when our people unite around their history, their country and their flag, there is no force in the world that can break their spirit,” she said.

