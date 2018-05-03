The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
World News
Print

China Comes to the Rescue for Teenage Girl in Controversial Prom Dress

By Chris Agee
May 3, 2018 at 8:48am

Print

A Utah teen whose prom dress recently stirred up online controversy and accusations of cultural appropriation has received some support from those whose heritage she ostensibly offended.

As USA Today reported, 18-year-old Keziah Daum posted images and photos of herself and friends on prom night in a series of tweets that soon sparked widespread backlash.

The dress Daum chose to wear was is patterned after the cheongsam or qipao, a traditional Chinese garment, which led to accusations that individuals who are not Chinese should not wear it.

One Twitter critic who identified herself as Asian wrote that it “isn’t ok” for Daum to wear such a dress.

“I wouldn’t wear traditional Korean, Japanese or any other traditional dress and I’m Asian,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t wear traditional Irish or Swedish or Greek dress either. There’s a lot of history behind these clothes.”

According to the South China Morning Post, however, the opprobrium did not spread widely online in China.

Was her decision to wear this dress culturally insensitive?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Responses to news articles and posts on Weibo, the nation’s leading social media platform, were reportedly dominated by support for the teen’s fashion choice.

A Wenxue City News report on the controversy included a number of such comments.

“Very elegant and beautiful!” one reader wrote. “Really don’t understand the people who are against her, they are wrong! I suggest the Chinese government, state television or fashion company invite her to China to display her cheongsam.”

Another reader added that Daum’s choice is “not cultural theft,” but a sign of “cultural appreciation and cultural respect.”

Numerous Weibo users expressed similar support.

RELATED: Zuck Offers to Send Deputy to Answer for Facebook, Brits Say ‘We Want You’

“Culture has no borders,” read one response. “There is no problem, as long as there is no malice or deliberate maligning. Chinese cultural treasures are worth spreading all over the world.”

Of course, Daum received plenty of support back at home, too. As of this writing, the comments on her original post are overwhelmingly positive.

The teen has continued to defend her choice, telling the Morning Post that she did not know the dress’ background when she selected it for its modest beauty.

“One person commented it represented female empowerment,” she said. “If that is the case, then it is a wonderful message for any young woman my age to learn, regardless of culture and background.”

She included an apology to anyone offended by her dress choice.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: China, social media, Utah

By: Chris Agee on May 3, 2018 at 8:48am

Popular Right Now

Chuck Ross

donald trump, robert mueller (5)

Bombshell: 2nd Russia Dossier Exists, Author’s ID Changes Everything

Chuck Ross

paul manafort, robert muellert

Manafort Lawyers Issue Game-Changing Statement on Alleged Russia Collusion

Scott Kelnhofer

Kim Jong Un Agrees to Location for Meeting with President Trump

Chris Agee

China Comes to the Rescue for Teenage Girl in Controversial Prom Dress

Chris Agee

Homeless Man Breaks Into California Governor’s Mansion Because He’s an ‘Open-Door Policy’ Guy

Robert Donachie

Trump Admin Poised To Cut $25 Billion from Huge Spending Bill

Randy DeSoto

robert mueller, donald trump

After Mueller Warns of Subpoena, Trump Fires Back Calling Probe ‘A Setup & Trap’

Scott Kelnhofer

Former Fox News Host Eric Bolling Announces New Show

Recently Posted