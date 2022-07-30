Share
News

China Conducts Military Exercises Opposite Taiwan Prior to Potential Pelosi Visit

 By The Associated Press  July 30, 2022 at 1:01am
Share

China said it was conducting military exercises Saturday off its coast opposite Taiwan after warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives to scrap possible plans to visit the island democracy, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, was conducting “live-fire exercises” near the Pingtan islands off Fujian province from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the official Xinhua News Agency said. The Maritime Safety Administration warned ships to avoid the area.

Such exercises usually involve artillery. The one-sentence announcement gave no indication whether Saturday’s exercise also might include missiles, fighter planes or other weapons.

Pelosi, who would be the highest-ranking American elected official to visit Taiwan since 1997, has yet to confirm whether she will go.

President Xi Jinping warned his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, in a Thursday phone call against “external interference” in Beijing’s dealings with the island.

Trending:
Biden Sounds Sick in Viral Video, Doesn't Blink for 42 Seconds as Eyes Look Taped Open

China says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations. The Ministry of Defense warned Washington this week not to allow Pelosi to visit Taiwan.

A spokesman said the PLA would take unspecified “strong measures” to stop pro-independence activity.

The PLA has flown growing numbers of fighter planes and bombers near Taiwan and has in the past fired missiles into shipping lanes to the island.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war that ended with a communist victory on the mainland.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




1 Ticket Wins Historic $1.28B Mega Millions Jackpot
China Conducts Military Exercises Opposite Taiwan Prior to Potential Pelosi Visit
Shakira Facing Possible Imprisonment After Allegations of Defrauding Gov't Out of Millions
Griner and Whelan Update: Russia Interested in 'Merchant of Death' Trade
FED Sets Sights on Another Interest Rate Hike to Fight Rapid Inflation
See more...

Conversation