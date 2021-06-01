A man in eastern China has been confirmed as the first human case of the H10N3 bird flu, China’s National Health Commission reported on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Zhenjiang resident visited a local hospital on April 28, according to the NHC report, Reuters said. The man was diagnosed with bird flu on May 28. He has since been discharged but remains monitored.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” the NHC statement said, according to ABC News. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

“There have been no significant numbers of human infections with bird flu since the H7N9 strain killed around 300 people during 2016-2017,” according to the Reuters report.

Fox News reported, “The most well-known avian flu strain, H5N1, has a 60% mortality rate, but the U.S. has yet to report any infections among people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

CBS News said, “Following recent avian flu outbreaks in Africa and Eurasia, the head of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention last week urged stricter surveillance in poultry farms, markets and wild birds.”

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul told Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Saturday that he was concerned the U.S. government was continuing to fund Chinese research that could be used to develop biological weapons.

“I’m very worried that this stuff still goes on and that the U.S. government’s been funding it,” Paul told Pirro.

“We’re creating Frankenstein super-viruses that, if they leak out of the lab, accidentally or on purpose, could devastate the world. The SARS virus is 15 times more deadly,” Paul said.

“If that one gets out, and we enhance its ability to be transmitted, that could kill 50, 100 million people.

“This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. This should be debated.”

Texas Republican Rep. Mike McCaul, the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday to discuss the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“You know, I do think it’s more likely than not it emerged out of the lab, most likely accidentally, for several reasons,” McCaul told host Jake Tapper.

“And, first of all, Jake, let me say, this is the worst cover-up in human history that we have seen, resulting in 3.5 million deaths, creating economic devastation around the globe,” he said.

The COVID-19 virus has led many American lawamers to hold additional concerns regarding biological pathogens, particularly related to viruses from China.

