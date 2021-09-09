Path 27
Commentary

China May Take Over Abandoned US Air Base After 'Humiliating Defeat' of America: Report

 By Cameron Arcand  September 8, 2021 at 5:49pm
Path 27

It’s no secret that the Biden administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan lowered America’s standing on the world stage, but China could still pour salt in the wound.

The communist nation is reportedly looking to occupy Bagram Air Base, which was recently abandoned by the U.S. and taken over by the Taliban.

In doing so, China would send a clear message that it is gaining ground on the U.S. as it expands its military might.

Unsurprisingly, the Chinese government is denying that it intends to gain control of the airfield, despite calling the withdrawal a “humiliating defeat” for the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report.

“I can tell you this is purely fake news,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Speaks Complete Nonsense for 25 Seconds That Feels Like an Eternity

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said in a recent interview that the terrorist group will count on Chinese funding to support itself and its new Afghan government, Al Jazeera reported.

“China is our most important partner and represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us because it is ready to invest and rebuild our country,” he said.

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the UN, last week predicted that China would “make a move” for Bagram.


Beijing has already begun cozying up to the Taliban, including by giving $31 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the South China Morning Post reported.

China would love to have control of Bagram, as the U.S. reportedly left behind millions of miscellaneous items and hundreds of armored vehicles.

Seizing this abandoned equipment could provide insights into U.S. capabilities and give China a leg up in the rivalry between the two world powers.

China isn’t the only American foe that stands to benefit from President Joe Biden’s incompetence.

Iran is rumored to have bought seized U.S. military equipment from the Taliban, according to The National Interest.

Related:
Menace Confirmed: Chinese Engineers Developing F-35 Killer for Communist Army


Biden’s Afghanistan disaster has left America’s foes laughing — and licking their chops.

Whether or not China is actually looking into occupying Bagram, the fact that it is a real possibility is a stunning defeat for the U.S.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Exclusive Interview: Former Sen. Rick Santorum Slams Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal Near 9/11 Anniversary
Your Bank Account May Not Be Safe: Biden's Budget Bill Could Allow IRS to Snoop on Every Transaction You Make
China May Take Over Abandoned US Air Base After 'Humiliating Defeat' of America: Report
Young Not Stupid: USA's Youngest Weren't Alive for 9/11, But Look at the Tragedy Biden Has Given Them
Rose McGowan Goes Scorched Earth on Hillary Clinton: You Represent No Soul, You Eat Hope, You Twist Minds
See more...

Conversation