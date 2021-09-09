China May Take Over Abandoned US Air Base After 'Humiliating Defeat' of America: Report

It’s no secret that the Biden administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan lowered America’s standing on the world stage, but China could still pour salt in the wound.

The communist nation is reportedly looking to occupy Bagram Air Base, which was recently abandoned by the U.S. and taken over by the Taliban.

In doing so, China would send a clear message that it is gaining ground on the U.S. as it expands its military might.

Unsurprisingly, the Chinese government is denying that it intends to gain control of the airfield, despite calling the withdrawal a “humiliating defeat” for the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report.

“I can tell you this is purely fake news,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said in a recent interview that the terrorist group will count on Chinese funding to support itself and its new Afghan government, Al Jazeera reported.

“China is our most important partner and represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us because it is ready to invest and rebuild our country,” he said.

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the UN, last week predicted that China would “make a move” for Bagram.

Because of Joe Biden, we are now forced to negotiate with a jihadist group to rescue people he left behind in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/dkEZ38VApV — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 8, 2021



Beijing has already begun cozying up to the Taliban, including by giving $31 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the South China Morning Post reported.

China would love to have control of Bagram, as the U.S. reportedly left behind millions of miscellaneous items and hundreds of armored vehicles.

Seizing this abandoned equipment could provide insights into U.S. capabilities and give China a leg up in the rivalry between the two world powers.

China isn’t the only American foe that stands to benefit from President Joe Biden’s incompetence.

Iran is rumored to have bought seized U.S. military equipment from the Taliban, according to The National Interest.

An Iranian Telegram channel that covers military stories has released these “exclusive” images that purportedly show humvees and other military vehicles spotted on the Semnan-Garmsar road in #Iran. What I am certain of is that those are humvees and that is an Iranian road. pic.twitter.com/QoSnTH5oT0 — Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) September 1, 2021



Biden’s Afghanistan disaster has left America’s foes laughing — and licking their chops.

Whether or not China is actually looking into occupying Bagram, the fact that it is a real possibility is a stunning defeat for the U.S.

