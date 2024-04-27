Are We China Now? Rep. Jordan Highlights Potential Collusion to Investigate MAGA Supporters

Joe Biden has secretly brought China’s social credit score system to the U.S.A. in a stealth effort to eliminate the free speech and gun rights of conservatives, and Rep. Jim Jordan is furious over this attack on our freedoms.

If you are unaware, China uses an online-based system to keep their citizens in line. It rates them individually for their compliance with the communist party’s oppressive rules. This system gives Chinese citizens a score that then allows them access to restaurants, to purchase goods, get into schools and every manner of access to public life. The lower the score, the fewer freedoms and benefits you are allowed.

“Like private credit scores, a person’s social score can move up and down depending on their behavior,” Business Insider recently explained.

The system also elicits the participation of others to rate you. Your “social credit” can be harmed if you are seen by others smoking in a non-smoking zone after they report you to authorities, if you are seen driving badly by police or other citizens, if you buy too many video games, or if you share things on social media that the government does not like. Things like this can drive a citizen’s score down which, in turn, limits their access to services and society.

These scores are also set up so that people can report companies, too, so, the scoring system is not meant only to monitor the actions of individuals.

Thus far, some of the punishments that the government has begun to hand out to those who fall too low on their social credit score are to restrict their travel, prevent them from being able to buy business-class or first-class train tickets, or ban them from being able to book a hotel room. Low scores also put them on no-hire list for all but the lowest and most undesirable jobs.

The government also throttles the Internet for people with bad scores, preventing them from seeing videos or uploading large files.

Further, the system is intended to rate people for educational opportunities. Those with lower scores will not be allowed to go to the best schools or to begin studies in the most desired majors.

Business Insider even noted that the government can even swoop in and take pets away from people whose credit score falls too low.

Naturally, corresponding with the bad scores, the system rewards people for doing what the government wants them to do. It is the perfect, dystopian system meant to completely control every move people make.

If you have seen the TV British sci-fi series “Black Mirror,” the episode “Nosedive” is the perfect illustration of what such a system would do to a society. It follows Lacie (Bryce Dallas Howard) as she struggles to raise her social media score and begins committing increasingly desperate acts to achieve that end — acts that eventually destroy her life. The episode highlights the pernicious impact that such a rating system would have on people.

While “Black Mirror” is just a TV show, China is already proving how oppressive such a system is. And now, as Republican Congressman Jim Jordan has warmed, Joe Biden has secretly started just such a system here in the U.S.A. by forcing banks and financial institutions to monitor and report Americans who exercise their Constitutional rights to free speech and the Second Amendment.

Jordan has uncovered the fact that Biden has been very quietly forcing banks to amass a database of Americans who exhibit what Biden is calling “extremism indicators” in their financial activities.

If they purchase things linked to the words “Trump” or “MAGA,” purchase Christian religious items or services, or they buy guns, ammunition or firearms accessories, they are deemed to be possibly dangerous individuals who need to be flagged and reported to Biden’s Chinese-like monitoring agencies.

Jordan discovered that banks including Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, Citi Bank and Truis are working with the Biden U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and the FBI, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Indeed, Bank of America specifically began sending to the FBI the firearms-related purchases of their customers because they were automatically deemed to be “extremists” simply based on the purchases. At least four customers of the hundreds the bank tracked were investigated by the FBI with “criminal background queries,” all based on their private financial histories that were not amassed with a subpoena.

The news outlet added that Charles Schwab, HSBC, MUFG, PayPal, Santander, Standard Chartered and Western Union are also being told by Biden’s spy agencies to turn over documents on the activities of Americans. And again, all without any warrants or prior suspicions or investigations.

Jordan and his House committee noted that “The Committee and Select Subcommittee remain concerned about how and to what extent federal law enforcement and financial institutions continue to spy on Americans by weaponizing backdoor information sharing and casting sprawling classes of transactions, purchase behavior, and protected political or religious expression as potentially ‘suspicious’ or indicative of ‘extremism.'”

“This kind of warrantless financial surveillance raises serious concerns about the federal government’s respect for Americans’ privacy and fundamental civil liberties,” Jordan wrote.

“The federal government is building profiles on the American people. And the profile is not based on criminal conduct, it’s based on political belief,” Jordan said, according to the Daily Mail.

“And if you’ve got the wrong political beliefs, well you’re potentially a domestic violent extremist,” he said.

All of this activity is prohibited by the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prevents the government and its police agencies from “unreasonable searches and seizures” and ensures the “right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects.”

Jim Jordan is right. Biden is attempting to institute his own version of China’s oppressive and autocratic social credit score system, and he is basing it on whether you seem to hold center-right, conservative or Christian beliefs so that he can target you for personal destruction and a curtailment of your freedoms

This could not be more un-American. But it is the sort of despotic, top-down control that Biden and his Davos-crowd buddies want to impose on the world to make sure people are not able to indulge in too much freedom.

