SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

China Responds to Virus Investigation Demand by Demolishing 'Ground Zero,' Report Says

Stock image of two people in hazmat suits walking through a laboratory.Gorodenkoff / ShutterstockStock image of two people in hazmat suits walking through a laboratory. (Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock)

By Jared Harris
Published March 5, 2020 at 4:21pm
Print

After a growing demand for an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, China has reportedly demolished what they claim is ground zero for the deadly disease.

Months after being shuttered following an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus, the Wuhan wet market was torn down Tuesday, journalist Jennifer Zeng reported.

China’s communist government claims the location was ground zero for the deadly outbreak now coursing around the world.

TRENDING: Warren’s Rough Night Made Even Worse as Tulsi Gabbard Piles on the Insults

Meat from exotic animals is suspected to have been contaminated by the virus, which made the jump to humans in the unsanitary conditions of the market.

After infecting market patrons, the speed and ease of modern transit guaranteed the disease would soon begin popping up all over the planet.

Not everyone is buying China’s official story, however.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton has hinted at a “super laboratory” in Wuhan — a reference to the high-security biolab in the city — as a possible point of origin for the contagious disease.

Do you think China is trying to cover up the outbreak's origins?

According to Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Russia doesn’t seem to be buying China’s claims of a random outbreak.

“American officials have noted the existence of networks of thousands of social media accounts, many reportedly Kremlin-tied, with identical posts, publishing messages claiming that the virus is meant to ‘wage economic war on China’ and propagate ‘anti-China messages,'” Rubio wrote in a Tuesday Op-Ed for the New York Post.

Iran isn’t totally convinced of the official Chinese story either, instead claiming that the virus is the result of biological warfare.

Gholam Reza Jalali, the head of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization, told Fars News Agency that the virus’ effects and the panicked media coverage means it could be a “biological attack” meant to destabilize the economies of Iran and China.

Even the White House has requested an investigation into the origins of the killer virus.

RELATED: China Expert Says US Needs To Investigate Allegedly Questionable Coronavirus Source

Unfortunately, any investigation into where the deadly illness allegedly began will be massively hindered by the fact that the building is no longer standing.

For China, which has been the center of criticism over censorship and underreported virus numbers, the destruction of the Wuhan wet market is not an assuring sign.

As the virus looks more and more like it could become a seasonal illness, humanity may never be able to confirm exactly where it came from.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Planned Parenthood Supporter Katy Perry Releases Song Celebrating Her Own Pregnancy
China Responds to Virus Investigation Demand by Demolishing 'Ground Zero,' Report Says
Decade-Old Biden Footage Compared with Recent Clips Shows the Unmistakable Difference
'Unplanned' Actress Sets Off Firestorm with Claim Hallmark Snubbed the Pro-Life Film
Man Stuck in Crane Recorded Destructive Tornado Carving a Path Across Nashville
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×