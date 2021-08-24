Path 27
News
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on July 27, 2021.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on July 27, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

China Tells VP Kamala Harris US Has No Credibility After Afghanistan

 By Sebastian Hughes  August 24, 2021 at 9:56am
Path 27

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said the U.S.’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves it with no credibility to criticize China, following Vice President Kamala Harris’ rebukes of the country on Tuesday.

The U.S. “can smear, suppress, coerce, and bully other countries at will in order to maintain America first, without paying any price,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a news conference hours later, The Associated Press reported.

“This is the order that the U.S. wants. The U.S. always tries to make use of the rules and order to justify its own selfish, bullying and hegemonic behavior, but who still believe it now?” he said.

Wang’s remarks came after Vice President Kamala Harris admonished China’s incursions into the South China Sea in a foreign policy speech while visiting Singapore on Tuesday.

“We know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea,” Harris said in a speech laying out President Joe Biden’s vision for the Indo-Pacific.

Trending:
Meghan Markle to Finally Be Brought Down? The Queen Reportedly Says 'Enough Is Enough'

“Beijing’s actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations.”

Other Chinese officials also went after the U.S. over Afghanistan over the withdrawal.

“The U.S., U.K., Australia and other countries must be held accountable for the violation of human rights committed by their military in Afghanistan and the evolution of this current session should cover this issue,” China’s U.N. ambassador Chen Xu told an emergency session of the Human Rights Council on Afghanistan on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

“Under the banner of democracy and human rights the U.S. and other countries carry out military interventions in other sovereign states and impose their own model on countries with vastly different history and culture,” causing “great suffering,” he said.

Related:
Border Patrol Union Leader Slams Biden, Reveals 'Horrific' Situation Taking Place at Border

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said that “wherever the U.S. sets foot … we see turbulence, division, broken families, deaths and other scars in the mess it has left,” while Zhao Lijian, deputy director of China’s Foreign Ministry, compared Kabul to the fall of Saigon, the BBC reported.

Harris‘ tour through Southeast Asia is intended to solidify U.S. dedication to allies in the region, but the tumultuous Afghanistan withdrawal complicated it, the AP reported.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned that people in the region were waiting to see how the U.S. repositions itself after the withdrawal, the BBC reported.

Has the Biden administration undermined the country's credibility?

Harris mentioned the ongoing evacuation in Afghanistan in her speech, saying it was “imperative that as we address developments in one region, we continue to advance our interests in other regions, including this region.”

She made clear that the increased U.S. engagement was not simply about fighting China, but also because of an “optimistic vision that we have for our participation and partnership in the region.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Sebastian Hughes
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
White House Attacks After Facebook OKs Story of Doctor Dying After COVID Vaccine
Democrats Advance $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint, Handing Pelosi Big Victory Over Moderates
Biden EPA Appointee Allowed to Retain Ties with University Controlled By Chinese Government
'Trash, Urine, Fecal Matter': Leaked Email Says Afghan Refugee Living Conditions Are 'A Living Hell'
China Tells VP Kamala Harris US Has No Credibility After Afghanistan
See more...

Conversation