Share
News

China Warns US Will Face an 'Unbearable' Price Because of Violated Promises

 By Andrew Jose  December 31, 2021 at 7:48am
Share

China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, warned the United States on Thursday, saying the U.S. will pay a heavy price if it continues to support the independence of China’s southeastern neighbor, Taiwan.

“There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China,” Wang said during a Thursday interview with the state-run Xinhua News Agency. “This is an undeniable historical and legal fact.”

Xinhua News translated the interview from Chinese to English.

“Though there is political antagonism between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait as a result of the civil war fought many years ago, China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity has never been severed and will not be severed,” Wang said.

The United States’ backing of the Taiwanese people’s right to self determination violates promises the U.S. made to the People’s Republic of China when then-President Richard Nixon established diplomatic ties with the Communists in 1972, abandoning formal ties with Taiwan, Wang said.

Trending:
Hillary Clinton Savages Joe Biden, Issues Multiple Humiliating Insults

“The U.S. has gone back on its commitment made when it established diplomatic relations with China, condoned and abetted ‘Taiwan independence’ forces, and tried to distort and hollow out the one-China principle,” the foreign minister said. “This will put Taiwan into an extremely precarious situation and bring an unbearable cost to the U.S. itself.”

 

China claims sovereignty over the island of Taiwan, considering it to be a breakaway province that must eventually be reunited with the mainland. However, a majority of people from the democratic Taiwan do not want the Chinese Communist Party to rule over them, a 2020 Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation poll found, according to Taiwan News.

Should the U.S. formally recognize Taiwan?

Taiwan used to be a self-governing territory lacking a single central power ruling it in its entirety until the Netherlands conquered it in the 1600s. By the mid-17th century, the Dutch had abandoned Taiwan, after which the island enjoyed a brief period of independence until the Qing Dynasty took over in the late 17th century.

Japan defeated the Qing in the first Sino-Japanese War and ruled it as a colony until the Allied Powers defeated Japan in World War II, after which the Republic of China, successor to the Qing, subsequently gained control of the island.

Then the Nationalists and the Communists, two warring political factions in the Chinese Civil War, resumed their strife with the end of World War II. The conflict resulted in the Communists defeating the Nationalists and seizing control of the Chinese mainland, establishing the present-day People’s Republic of China.

Many of the Nationalists, or the Kuomintang, fled to Taiwan, where they governed the island as the Republic of China. The United States initially considered the Kuomintang as the rightful ruler of China in its entirety. However, when Nixon became U.S. president, he switched sides and recognized the Communist government as the rightful ruler of China.

Since then, the U.S., on paper, has backed a “One-China” policy. However, its de-facto support for Taiwanese self-determination grew gradually after the island underwent significant democratization in the 1980s and 1990s. Even today, the U.S. does not formally consider Taiwan to be a country despite enjoying diplomatic and trade ties with the island republic.

Related:
DeSantis Makes Big Move to Combat 'Woke Corporate Ideology' and Chinese Influence

In recent years, China has stepped up its demands for Taiwan to give up its independence, conducting military exercises and overflights to caution the nation’s pro-independence forces. The U.S. has sent Navy ships on transit through the Taiwan Strait as a powerful message to Beijing not to upset the status quo.

The U.S. also has boosted direct engagement with the island’s leadership under former President Donald Trump, to Beijing’s dismay. Reuters reported in 2020 that American weapons sales to Taiwan totaled about $5 billion. Before Trump left office, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the State Department ended its policy of prohibiting direct official contacts with Taiwanese officials.

Biden has continued engagement with Taiwan, as tensions with China grow, albeit cautiously. Biden invited Taiwan to the Summit for Democracy in December, a move that annoyed the Chinese Communist Party. In November, as reported by CNN, he even referred to Taiwan as independent before walking back on his remark.

“The reunification of China is an unstoppable trend,” Wang said during the interview with the Xinhua News Agency. “Attempts to seek ‘Taiwan independence’ will inevitably end up in failure. There is no other way out for Taiwan than to reunify with the mainland. This is an inexorable trend of history and the only practical and logical outcome.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering business and finance, foreign policy and the aviation industry, among other beats.
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering business and finance, foreign policy and the aviation industry, among other beats. Besides The Western Journal, he regularly contributes to the Daily Caller and Airways Magazine, and has bylines in Lone Conservative and International Policy Digest. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
Foreign Policy, Economics, Aviation, Business And Finance




China Warns US Will Face an 'Unbearable' Price Because of Violated Promises
Second Ex-CNN Producer Under Investigation for 'Serious Allegations Involving Potential Juvenile Victims'
Report: Teammates of Controversial Trans Swimmer Considered Major Protest But Are 'Afraid to Be Perceived as Transphobic'
NIH Contractor Reportedly Under Federal Investigation for 'Hideous' Puppy Experiments
Greta Thunberg Turns Against Biden with a Vicious Insult
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!