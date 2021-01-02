As we know by now, information coming out of China is not always credible. That’s especially true when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an April New York Post editorial, “if Beijing had reported the true size of the outbreak there, public-health experts would’ve been sounding much louder alarms at the start — and the rest of the world would have begun making much greater preparations, sooner.”

As of Sunday, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission was reporting a total of 50,354 total COVID infections.

Wuhan has over 11 million residents, meaning the number of people reported as having been infected is less than half of 1 percent of the total population. Most health experts would not consider that number to be terribly worrisome.

Yet, by January, the city of Wuhan was bogged down in a brutal and relentless lockdown that lasted almost 80 days, according to Fox News. Public transit was halted. Streets were deserted.

Something wasn’t adding up.

Meanwhile, when President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from China to the U.S. — a tough, but smart way to try and allow the spread of the virus from China to America — he was mocked for it.

Stat News, a health care publication, said in an opinion piece at the time that travel bans hurt more than help: “They can hinder the sharing of information, make it harder to track cases and their contacts, and disrupt the medical supply chain, potentially fueling shortages of drugs and medical supplies in the areas hit hardest by the outbreak. They also send a punitive message, which could contribute to discrimination and stigmatization against Chinese nationals.”

It’s worth asking, though: If the health care community knew the real number of cases in China, particularly Wuhan, would they have sung a different tune?

As it turns out, that 50,354 figure may be off — by a multiple of 10.

According to a study released earlier this week by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, “the positive rate of new crown antibodies in the community population in Wuhan was 4.43%.”

Put more simply, this means almost 500,000 Wuhan residents may have coronavirus antibodies, suggesting they were infected at some point.

This latest revelation from the Chinese CDC, which still claims the virus did not spread all that much outside of Wuhan, is one of many examples of China not being truthful about all things COVID-19, with Beijing even having gone so far as to claim that the virus originated in the US.

In an Op-Ed for Fox News, The Heritage Foundation’s James Jay Carafano pointed out that China has spread lies about a number of subjects of late. For instance, a Chinese leader told a special session of the United Nations recently that the country has the world’s best record on environmental issues, when in reality, China is the world’s biggest polluter.

Fox also reported on a recent discovery of leaked documents that indicate Chinese operatives have worked their way into high-level advisory positions in U.S. business and government.

The latest revelation regarding the COVID-19 infection rate should make us question every claim coming from China.

China will likely continue to lie, until and unless they get caught.

