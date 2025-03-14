China's Invasion Barges Seen Operating in Shocking Photos

What could be a piece of China’s invasion plans for Taiwan has apparently fallen into place, as so-called “invasion barges” have now been seen in operation.

Video circulating on social media showed three barges, according to the War Zone.

“Each barge has a very long road span, which is extended out from the front. At over 120 meters (393 ft), this can be used to reach a coastal road or hard surface beyond a beach. At the aft end is an open platform, which allows other ships to dock and unload,” Naval News wrote.

“Some of the barges have ‘jack up’ pillars, which can be lowered to provide a stable platform even in poor weather. In operation the barge would act as a pier to allow the unloading of trucks and tanks from cargo ships,” the outlet wrote.

Fleet Of Special Barges Suitable For Taiwan Landings

via WeChat Channels@观诲长郎 ​​​ https://t.co/BFjuxQjG5R pic.twitter.com/3evM4JhHFv — 笑脸男人 (@lfx160219) March 13, 2025

The site noted that after the Allies landed at Normandy on D-Day, what were called Mulberry Harbours were built to offload the massive amount of men and equipment needed for the liberation of Europe.

The site reported that unlike the temporary pier President Joe Biden ordered built off the coast of Gaza that broke apart, these barges can be jacked up to ride out a storm, although the downside of that is that they become static targets for an enemy.

The site also noted that the long reach of the extensions off the front of the barges means areas of Taiwan that might have been considered unsuitable for an invasion force could now be targeted.

“Any invasion of Taiwan from the mainland would require a large number of ships to transport personnel and equipment across the Strait quickly, particularly land assets like armoured vehicles” said Dr. Emma Salisbury, Sea Power Research Fellow at the Council on Geostrategy.

“As preparation for an invasion, or at least to give China the option as leverage, I would expect to see a build-up of construction of ships that could accomplish this transportation,” she said.

China claims it is the rightful owner of Taiwan, which became the refuge of the nationalist government of China after the Communist revolution of 1949. The United States has bent to China’s will by not having formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but it has consistently supported Taiwan with arms sales to ensure the island remains independent.

China has staged multiple military exercises around the self-governing island that appear designed to practice potential invasion tactics.

Last year, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said China will not allow Taiwan to remain independent.

“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has always been an indestructible and powerful force in defense of the unification of the motherland, and it will act resolutely and forcefully at all times to curb the independence of Taiwan and to ensure that it never succeeds in its attempts,” Dong said, according to the Hong Kong Free Press.

“Whoever dares to split Taiwan from China will be crushed to pieces and suffer his own destruction.”

“We will take resolute actions to curb Taiwan independence and make sure such a plot never succeeds,” Dong said then, according to CNN.

In 2022, former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said he expects China will match its rhetoric with action soon, according to the USNI News.

“It’s not just what President Xi says, but it’s how the Chinese behave and what they do. And what we’ve seen over the past 20 years is that they have delivered on every promise they’ve made earlier than they said they were going to deliver on it,” Gilday said then.

Although former U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Adm. Phil Davidson invoked 2027 as a year when he thought China would be ready to invade Taiwan, Gilday said China might not wait that long.

