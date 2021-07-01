Concentration camps. Government surveillance. Secret police.

The Communist Party of China has all the trimmings of a modern-day totalitarian regime.

In addition, given the country’s growing economic and militaristic power, it can quite accurately be said that China is the greatest threat to liberty in the 21st century.

That was further exemplified on Thursday when Chinese President Xi Jinping lobbed threats of “broken heads and bloodshed” at the Communist administration’s foreign adversaries.

“​The Chinese people will absolutely not allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or enslave us and anyone who attempts to do so will face broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” ​Xi said Thursday, according to The Associated Press. References to bashing heads and bloodshed were not included in the Chinese media’s English translations of the speech.

In what seemed like a cruel twist of irony (but was likely an act of cold calculation), Xi levied his threats during a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the CCP near Tiananmen Square, the very same spot where thousands of innocent student protesters were slaughtered by the CCP’s death squads.

With his threats, Xi was likely referring to the many countries that have levied sanctions against China over the past few years, including the United States.

Unfair trade practices, theft of intellectual property, covering up the coronavirus outbreak and conclusive evidence of a government-led genocide have led to many such sanctions.

To back up his threats, Xi warned of his regime’s growing military strength.

“We will turn the people’s military into a world-class military, with even stronger capabilities and even more reliable means to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty, security and development interests,” he said.

The threats then became more specific as Xi pledged his government would finish taking over the sovereign state of Taiwan.

“Solving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people,” ​he said, according to the New York Post.

“All sons and daughters of China, including compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must work together and move forward in solidarity, resolutely smashing any ‘Taiwan independence’ plots.”

Unfortunately for the many victims of Chinese oppression, Democrats in the United States have failed to fight back against the CCP’s gross injustices.

Whereas Republicans and former President Donald Trump were firm in their opposition, Biden and the Democrat-controlled Congress have been anything but.

There’s only so much our country can do without risking all-out war. That being said, our leaders shouldn’t stand idly by while an oppressive dictatorship threatens our country with “bloodshed.”

All we can do is pray President Joe Biden grows a backbone.

And soon.

