In early June, RedState editor Jennifer Van Laar broke an exclusive story: Sources within the intelligence community had confirmed to the outlet that a high-ranking official from the Chinese Communist Party had defected to the United States in February and has been quietly working with the Defense Intelligence Agency.

However, the DIA did not disclose the defector’s existence to any individuals outside of its Clandestine Service network until recently, the sources alleged, over concerns that “Chinese spies or sources” may have infiltrated other U.S. intelligence agencies, including as the FBI or the CIA,

According to the RedState report, the sources said “the defector has direct knowledge of special weapons programs in China, including bioweapons programs.”

They reportedly told Redstate that the individual had “provided an extensive, technically detailed debrief to US officials” and that DIA officials consider the information “legitimate.”

Additionally, RedState reported that “U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) personnel detailed to DIA have corroborated very technical details of information provided by the defector.”

This intelligence corroborated earlier reports from journalist Adam Housley.

Being told the increased pressure on China in recent days is due to a defector with intimate knowledge. In fact, Wray didn’t know right away because they wanted to make sure they got all they needed before telling him. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 4, 2021

Also…US intelligence believes China is trying to produce variants that suggest it came from bats to cover up that it originally came from a lab. The belief is still that it escaped accidentally, but was allowed to spread. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 4, 2021

Again…what I reported tonight. US intelligence has a Chinese defector with Wuhan info. AND China is trying to produce variants that suggest it came from bats to cover up that coronavirus originally came from a lab — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 4, 2021

These reports coincided roughly with the media’s sudden acceptance of the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic originated with Chinese scientists after the idea had been deemed a far-right conspiracy theory for over a year.

One week after the original RedState report, Van Laar published new report that went much further regarding the origin of the coronavirus, technically known as SARS-CoV-2.

According to RedState’s sources, the defector “provided data proving that SARS-CoV-2 was manmade and leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in addition to evidence confirming that the People’s Liberation Army managed the Wuhan program.”

Van Laar pointed out another interesting detail. Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist and former postdoctoral fellow at the University of Hong Kong, had provided the FBI with this evidence over a year ago.

According to RedState: “Technical details provided by the defector … were given to scientists (who were not told how that information was given to the government), who then re-analyzed data from published sources in conjunction with the new data and concluded that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was engineered. And, the defector was able to confirm numerous non-public details Yan provided the US government.”

Dr. Yan may sound familiar because her September interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson caused quite a stir. Yan told Carlson: “This virus, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 virus, actually is not from nature. It is a man-made virus created in the lab. … I can present solid scientific evidence to our audience that this virus, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 virus, actually is not from nature.” (I posted about this interview here.)

She said that, previously, the bat coronavirus could not affect people, but after the artificial modifications, it became a very harmful virus.

Carlson said, “You’re saying that the Chinese government manufactured this virus, if I’m hearing you correctly?”

“Yes, exactly …,” Yan said.

Verified again! “CGG-CGG” in SARS-CoV-2 genome is part of smoking-gun evidence to prove Gain-of-Function done by CCP.

I have presented analysis with other smoking guns in the First Yan Report last Sep.

However, CCP’s unrestricted misinformation campaign dismiss it using lies! https://t.co/sM7520Asxh pic.twitter.com/mkzQVCAqx8 — Dr. Li-Meng YAN (@DrLiMengYAN1) June 9, 2021

In the meantime, while not confirming the veracity of the RedState reports, two Daily Beast writers, Jeff Stein and Matthew Brazil, who publish a newsletter for the site called “Spy Talk,” wrote in a report published Thursday that: “Chinese-language anti-communist media and Twitter are abuzz this week with rumors that a vice minister of State Security, Dong Jingwei, defected in mid-February, flying from Hong Kong to the United States with his daughter, Dong Yang.”

“Dong Jingwei supposedly gave the U.S. information about the Wuhan Institute of Virology that changed the stance of the Biden administration concerning the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the Daily Beast report, “Dong is, or was, a longtime official in China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), also known as the Guoanbu. His publicly available background indicates that he was responsible for the Ministry’s counterintelligence efforts in China, i.e., spy-catching, since being promoted to vice minister in April 2018. If the stories are true, Dong would be the highest-level defector in the history of the People’s Republic of China.”

The same day, RedState’s Van Laar reported that sources had confirmed that Dong Jingwei is indeed the defector who has been providing information to the DIA.

Van Laar also revealed that Dong has given the DIA “copies of the contents of the hard drive on Hunter Biden’s laptop, showing the information the Chinese government has about Hunter’s pornography problem and about his (and Joe’s) business dealings with Chinese entities.”

If nothing else, that should raise questions anew about the Bidens’ business dealings in China.

In addition, the article said Dong has provided information on US citizens that could prove not only embarrassing but possibly put them in legal jeopardy.

Here is a list of information Dong is alleged to have supplied (via RedState):

Early pathogenic studies of the virus we now know as SARS-CoV-2

Models of predicted COVID-19 spread and damage to the US and the world

Financial records detailing which exact organizations and governments funded the research on SARS-CoV-2 and other biological warfare research

Names of US citizens who provide intel to China

Names of Chinese spies working in the US or attending US universities

Financial records showing US businessmen and public officials who’ve received money from the Chinese government

Details of meetings US government officials had (perhaps unwittingly) with Chinese spies and members of Russia’s SVR

How the Chinese government gained access to a CIA communications system, leading to the death of dozens of Chinese people who were working with the CIA

Stein and Brazil reported that last Wednesday, Dr. Han Lianchao, a former Chinese foreign ministry official who defected over 30 years ago, published a Twitter post that alleged, that during the U.S./Chinese diplomatic talks in Alaska in March, “China’s foreign minister Wang Yi and Communist Party foreign affairs boss Yang Jiechi demanded that the Americans return Dong, and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken refused.”

(Note: The man pictured in the tweet is alleged to be Dong.)

“[Gossip: National security official Dong Jingwei defected] … if true it is really a big bomb,” the post states, according to a translation by the translation site Yandex.

Van Laar reported that, according to her sources, Blinken had been unaware in March that Dong was in the U.S. The DIA had withheld this information from other intelligence agencies until three or four weeks ago.

The Chinese media, as you might expect, is reporting that Dong is still in China.

However, it appears that no video or photo proof of this claim has been made public.

An article published on Friday in the South China Morning Post, for example, told readers that:

“China’s top spy catcher [Dong] has urged the country’s intelligence officers to step up their efforts to hunt down foreign agents and insiders who collude with ‘anti-China’ forces. Dong Jingwei, the vice-minister of state security, made the comments on Friday at a seminar on a counter-espionage regulation that came into effect in April.

“A report on the event posted on Changanjian, the social media account operated by China’s top law enforcement agency, the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, did not specify where the seminar was held,” the article said.

Weird huh?

It’s important to note here that the South China Morning Post, based in Hong Kong, has been owned by the Chinese tech giant Alibaba since 2018 and has become essentially an arm of the Chinese government’s propaganda machine.

As even the liberal New York Times reported in 2018:

“In effect, Alibaba has taken Hong Kong’s English-language paper of record since the days of British rule and put it on the leading edge of China’s efforts to project soft power abroad.”

The circumstantial evidence pointing to Dong’s defection is pretty strong. And having written for RedState for several years, I can vouch for the site’s credibility. It wouldn’t publish a story unless its editors were sure it was the truth.

If Dong has indeed been cooperating with the DIA and has provided the information that’s been alleged, the consequences will be seismic — not only for China, but for U.S. citizens who have provided aid and assistance to the CCP and for President Joe Biden and his wayward son.

