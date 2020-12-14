Leaked documents listing almost two million members of the Chinese Community Party have revealed that many work for major global companies as well as multiple foreign governments.

“This is yet further proof of how China has inveigled its way into the British establishment. We are dancing with rabid wolves, intent on driving a wedge between Britain and America, overthrowing democracy and outstripping the West,” Matthew Henderson, a former diplomat with Britain’s Foreign Office, told the Daily Mail.

The documents, which reveal the extent of the party’s global network as of 2016, include the names of three female employees of the U.S. consulate in Shanghai, according to the New York Post.

“CCP agents have no place in U.S. government facilities, and this report should serve as a much-needed wake-up call to Washington, D.C., and corporate executives, who continue to welcome the Chinese government with open arms,” Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said.

“[It] is just more evidence of the extent to which the CCP has successfully infiltrated American companies and government.”

“Communist China has been allowed to infiltrate our universities and corporations with people loyal to only the Communist Party,” former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell said Sunday.

“Our beloved Chinese-American community has been warning us about these tactics for many years, and the political class has ignored those warnings.”

The list only identifies party members and does not indicate whether the role of any party members was espionage. However, its release comes at a time when Chinese espionage has been on the rise.

Recent reports have identified a former Chinese spy who had burrowed deeply into the offices of Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California. This summer, Justice Department officials arrested multiple suspected Chinese agents on charges of espionage and ordered a Houston consulate closed on suspicion of espionage.

The database was sent to the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China in mid-September. The cybersecurity firm Internet 2.0 validated the data was genuine as of April 2016, according to Fox News.

According to the list, foreign consulates in Shanghai operated by the British, German, Swiss, Indian, New Zealand, Italian and South African governments also employ party members.

The list touches major companies in multiple industries, including transportation giants Boeing and Volkswagen, drug makers Pfizer and AstraZeneca and financial institutions including ANZ and HSBC, according to News.com of Australia. Rolls-Royce, Airbus, the French defense contractor Thales and Jaguar Land Rover also have party members among their employees, the Daily Mail reported.

Qualcomm, a U.S.-based multinational company that won a Defense Department contract to develop multifactor authentication security systems for military computers, is also on the list of companies employing party members, according to the New York Post.

“This investigation proves that members of the Chinese Communist Party are now spread around the globe, with members working for some of the world’s most important multinational corporations, academic institutions and our own diplomatic services,” former British Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith wrote in the Daily Mail.

“The Government must now move to expel and remove any members of the Communist Party from our Consuls throughout China. They can either serve the UK or the Chinese Communist Party. They cannot do both.”

“It is believed to be the first leak of its kind in the world,” Sharri Markson of Sky News Australia said. “What’s amazing about this database is not just that it exposes people who are members of the Communist Party, and who are now living and working all over the world, from Australia to the U.S. to the U.K.

“But it’s amazing because it lifts the lid on how the party operates under President and Chairman Xi Jinping,” she said.

“Communist Party branches have been set up inside Western companies, allowing the infiltration of those companies by CCP members — who, if called on, are answerable directly to the Communist Party, to the chairman, the president himself.”

