SECTIONS
Business and Money Politics US News World News
Print

Chinese Currency at Decade Low After Disastrous Trade War

U.S. currency alongside Chinese currencypixeljoy / ShutterstockThe value of the Chinese yuan has fallen to its lowest level in comparison to the U.S. dollar since 2008. (pixeljoy / Shutterstock)

By Chris Agee
at 1:56pm
Print

Amid increased pressure from the U.S., including the threat of additional tariffs, China’s currency continued its steep decline this week.

As Markets Insider reported, the Chinese yuan hit a low on Tuesday that was its weakest comparison to the U.S. dollar in 10 years.

The currency was trading at a low of 6.975 per one U.S. dollar this week, a weaker performance than the daily reference rate of 6.9574 per dollar set by the People’s Bank of China.

That low point represented the biggest dip in trading value since May 2008 and came on the heels of new comments from the Trump administration.

According to sources close to the matter cited in a Bloomberg article published Monday, the U.S. is preparing a plan that could impose tariffs on an estimated $257 billion in Chinese imports not already affected in the previous rounds supported by President Donald Trump.

TRENDING: Obama Calls Out Unprecedented Lying in Politics: Here Are 3 of His Biggest Lies

A decision on the additional economic pressure is reportedly contingent on talks between Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping.

The unnamed sources said any announcement that might result would likely come in early December, meaning the tariffs could go into effect by February.

So far this year, Trump has approved tariffs on about $250 billion in goods coming from China, an amount that could be more than doubled by the additional tariffs.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders did not speculate on the possible outcome of trade negotiations between the two nations.

Do you support tariffs?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I’m not going to get ahead of the conversation,” she told reporters on Monday. “You have two of the most powerful leaders in the world. I think that’s consequential no matter how you look at it and we’ll see what happens when they sit down.”

Two days earlier, Trump told a crowd in Indiana that the U.S. is “in the middle of a pretty nasty dispute” with China.

“We’re in a trade dispute,” he said. “I want to use that word because it’s a nice, soft word. But we’re going to win. You know why? Because we always win.”

The trade war has become a common topic of debate ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

RELATED: Stock Market Plummets, Tech Stocks Among Hardest Hit

While some experts see the seven-yuan-per-dollar threshold as one that would trigger Chinese officials to step in, others believe the current uncertainty regarding trade with the U.S. could prompt a softer approach.

Some analysts believe the Chinese currency could be trading at 7.4 per U.S. dollar by 2019.

“The yuan’s weakness also reflects lack of confidence as more stimulus means more fiscal deficit, a negative factor in the longer run,” said ForexTime chief market strategist Hussein Sayed.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

The Western Journal

: President of Mexico Enrique Pena NietoCarlos Tischler / Getty Images

Mexican President Makes Desperate Offer to Migrant Caravan

Jack Davis

Minnesota Republican Rep. Jason Lewis just picked up two big endorsements from labor unions that supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.Jason Lews / Facebook screen shot

Huge Hillary-Supporting Unions Flip, Fully Endorse Republican

Steven Beyer

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki HaleyLev Radin / Shutterstock

Nikki Haley Highlights the Hypocrisy of Blaming Trump for Pittsburgh Shooting – ‘Have Some Respect’

George Upper

Suspicious package and the man accused of sending it, Cesar Sayoc

The Upper Cut: Let’s Put the Blame for Violence Where It Really Belongs

Randy DeSoto

Hillary Clinton makes racist joke@MattBatzel / Twitter screen shot

Hillary Makes Racist Joke About Booker, Holder, ‘They All Look Alike’

RealClearInvestigations

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

DOJ Ties Trump FISA Release to Obstruction

Will Racke

Honduran CaravanJohan Ordonez / AFP / Getty Images

Migrant Killed as Second Caravan Tries To Force Their Way Past Mexican Police

Tim Pearce

Barack ObamaEvan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Obama Calls Out Unprecedented Lying in Politics: Here Are 3 of His Biggest Lies

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.