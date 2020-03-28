Chinese Diplomat Hijacks American Mom's 'Shower Thoughts' To Push COVID-19 Propaganda

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

Just how shameless are the propaganda efforts of the People’s Republic of China when it comes to deflecting blame for the spread of the coronavirus, which originated late last year in Wuhan, China.

You can get a very good glimpse from what the spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, said on Twitter.

According to The Daily Beast, a young mother named Beatrice, who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, posted some thoughts on Twitter earlier this month about the pandemic:

This isn’t a conspiracy tweet but I really think COVID-19 has been here in America for awhile. Do you guys remember how sick everyone was during the holidays/early January? And how everyone was saying they had the “flu” and the flu shot “didn’t work”? — the lizard king (@mamaxbea) March 14, 2020

TRENDING: Reporter Asks Trump to Send Message to Kids Under Lockdown, POTUS Doesn't Disappoint

Of course, we now know that during December and January, the People’s Republic of China was engaged in a desperate attempt to cover up the initial outbreaks of COVID-19.

Her tweet was barely a serious idea, as Beatrice herself admitted later on Twitter — essentially nothing more than one of her “weird conspiracy theory shower thoughts.”

However, Zhao proceeded to retweet Beatrice’s “shower thought” more than a week after she posted her original tweet:

Rt: I really think COVID-19 has been here in America for awhile. Do you guys remember how sick everyone was during the holidays/early January? And how everyone was saying they had the “flu” and the flu shot “didn’t work”? https://t.co/VNkKh6wwKN — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 22, 2020

Zhao had already tried to promulgate a phony claim that COVID-19 was spread by U.S Army personnel — a claim debunked by USA Today.

“It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan.” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian is pushing #coronavirus conspiracy theories as the country works to control the narrative of the #CoronavirusPandemic More @business: https://t.co/C31bEM6sDo pic.twitter.com/PKy9CEU6QH — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) March 13, 2020

But his effort to spread disinformation by retweeting a New Mexico mom’s random “shower thoughts” show that the Chinese government will do anything it can to avoid taking responsibility for having lied to the world about COVID-19 for weeks.

And what’s more, it highlights the need to call the Chinese government out for mishandling the crisis and then trying to shift the blame.

RELATED: As West Furiously Fights Against COVID, Chinese Wet Market Culture Begins To Flourish Again

Do you think China is lying about COVID-19's origins? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (722 Votes) 1% (6 Votes)

That’s why President Donald Trump made such a “big deal” out of referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus,” though he has since said he will stop doing so.

“They accused us of having done it through our soldiers. They said our soldiers did it on purpose,” he told Fox News earlier this week.

“What kind of a thing is that?

“Everyone knows it came out of China, but I decided we shouldn’t make any more of a big deal out of it. I think I made a big deal. I think people understand it.”

As long as it keeps trying to avoid responsibility, we must not stop calling out the Chinese Communist Party for making this crisis worse.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.