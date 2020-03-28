SECTIONS
Commentary
Chinese Diplomat Hijacks American Mom's 'Shower Thoughts' To Push COVID-19 Propaganda

Zhao Lijian speaks at a news conference on March 6, 2020.Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of ChinaZhao Lijian speaks at a news conference on March 6, 2020. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China)

By Harold Hutchison
Published March 28, 2020 at 7:38am
Just how shameless are the propaganda efforts of the People’s Republic of China when it comes to deflecting blame for the spread of the coronavirus, which originated late last year in Wuhan, China.

You can get a very good glimpse from what the spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, said on Twitter.

According to The Daily Beast, a young mother named Beatrice, who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, posted some thoughts on Twitter earlier this month about the pandemic:

Of course, we now know that during December and January, the People’s Republic of China was engaged in a desperate attempt to cover up the initial outbreaks of COVID-19.

Her tweet was barely a serious idea, as Beatrice herself admitted later on Twitter — essentially nothing more than one of her “weird conspiracy theory shower thoughts.”

However, Zhao proceeded to retweet Beatrice’s “shower thought” more than a week after she posted her original tweet:

Zhao had already tried to promulgate a phony claim that COVID-19 was spread by U.S Army personnel — a claim debunked by USA Today.

But his effort to spread disinformation by retweeting a New Mexico mom’s random “shower thoughts” show that the Chinese government will do anything it can to avoid taking responsibility for having lied to the world about COVID-19 for weeks.

And what’s more, it highlights the need to call the Chinese government out for mishandling the crisis and then trying to shift the blame.

That’s why President Donald Trump made such a “big deal” out of referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus,” though he has since said he will stop doing so.

“They accused us of having done it through our soldiers. They said our soldiers did it on purpose,” he told Fox News earlier this week.

“What kind of a thing is that?

“Everyone knows it came out of China, but I decided we shouldn’t make any more of a big deal out of it. I think I made a big deal. I think people understand it.”

As long as it keeps trying to avoid responsibility, we must not stop calling out the Chinese Communist Party for making this crisis worse.

Harold Hutchison
Harold Hutchison has been covering military and national security issues for over 15 years for multiple media outlets, including Soldier of Fortune, The Daily Caller and National Review. He also has over two decades of professional involvement in Second Amendment issues.
