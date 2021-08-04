Two Chinese athletes are being investigated by the International Olympic Committee after they allegedly wore pins honoring 20th-century communist tyrant Mao Zedong at an Olympic medal ceremony this week.

The pins might have violated an IOC policy on political statements at the Games. Of course, political statements have been front and center at this year’s woke Olympics.

Maybe the IOC is drawing the line at honoring a mass murderer.

Fox News reported that China’s Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi won gold in women’s team sprint track cycling on Monday. They then paid homage to Mao on the podium.

The Hindu, one of India’s largest newspapers, also took notice of the display.

The image of Communist China’s founding leader, Mao Zedong, made an unscheduled appearance at the Tokyo #Olympics https://t.co/XjvLR8fyLY — The Hindu (@the_hindu) August 3, 2021



Mao’s policies led to the deaths of up to 65 million people beginning in the 1950s, according to The Heritage Foundation.

“We have contacted the Chinese Olympic Committee, asked them for a report about the situation,” IOC chairman Mark Adams said.

Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

Those who break the rule can face disqualification.

It’s no surprise that the Chinese Olympic team would pull a stunt like this.

China has flouted every norm in recent years as its leaders seek to dominate the Pacific and beyond.

The world should not tolerate its oppressive regime and its army of propagandists, and neither should the IOC — especially considering that this is the country responsible for the Tokyo Games being delayed an entire year.

According to a report from the House Foreign Affairs Committee released this week, the coronavirus pandemic likely originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Chinese government not only allowed the virus to spread but cashed in on it by exporting equipment — all while denying any wrongdoing.

This is the same country that uses spies to steal foreign technology and intellectual property. It’s the same country that has snuffed out civil liberties in Hong Kong before our very eyes. It’s the same country currently enslaving Uyghur people in horrific detention camps.

China’s proud communists have spent years making a mess of the world. On Monday in Tokyo, its athletes flouted the Olympic spirit to celebrate a murderer.

One can only hope this incident will make the IOC rethink its decision to allow political activism at the Games.

