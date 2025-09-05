Share
News
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Great Hall of the People on May 13, 2025, in Beijing, China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Great Hall of the People on May 13, 2025, in Beijing, China. (Tingshu Wang - Pool / Getty Images)

Chinese Government Appears to Have Stolen Data From Nearly Every American in Yearslong Cyberattack: Report

 By Johnathan Jones  September 5, 2025 at 10:45am
Share

Chinese hackers appear to have pulled off their most ambitious assault yet on American privacy and intellectual property.

A sweeping, years-long campaign called Salt Typhoon reportedly reached into American networks with an unprecedented scale, according to The New York Times.

The victims included President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and likely almost every other U.S. citizen.

“I can’t imagine any American was spared given the breadth of the campaign,” Cynthia Kaiser, a former FBI cyber official, told The New York Times.

The outlet reported that the attack is believed to have infiltrated dozens of countries.

The hackers reportedly hit major telecommunications firms, transportation systems, lodging networks, government agencies, and military infrastructure.

Is China the biggest threat to US security?

In a joint statement, officials from nearly two dozen counties acknowledged the attack.

The FBI said the campaign had spread to 600 companies in 80 countries.

British and American officials described the Salt Typhoon as “unrestrained” and “indiscriminate.”

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment from multiple outlets.

Analysts said the value of the stolen data could fuel artificial intelligence models or enable future cyberattacks.

Related:
Do You Use AT&T? Some Customers Eligible for Huge Payout After the Carrier Settles Class Action Data Breach Suit

The attack illustrates “a deeper, troubling reality,” Anne Neuberger, a former U.S. official, wrote in Foreign Affairs.

China’s past hacks have included the Office of Personnel Management breach in 2014 and the 2021 Microsoft email server intrusion.

Unlike a previous hacking campaign called Volt Typhoon, which focused on disrupting U.S. critical infrastructure, Salt Typhoon appears to have been a mission to collect vast amounts of personal information beginning in 2019.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Ex-CNN Star Sounds Alarm After Poll Shows Dems Ditching Capitalism: 'Socialism Will Not Sell… It Is a Loser'
Trump Releases Powerful Video on Iryna Zarutska Murder: 'We Have to Be Vicious, Just Like They Are'
Poll: Two-Thirds of Democrats Now View Socialism Favorably - Here's How Americans View Capitalism
87-Year-Old Boxer, Weightlifter, and Vet Sends Middle East Thieves Running as They Try Stealing His $48K Watch
Poll Shows Massive Disparity Between Priorities of Conservative Young Men, Liberal Young Women
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation