Chinese Illegal Alien Convicted After Authorities Discover Several Disgusting Videos on His Phone

A Chinese immigrant who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally was convicted Wednesday of charges involving possession of child pornography,

Tong Sun, 45, crossed the southern border illegally on or around May 8 near Roma, Texas, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Authorities arrested Sun and found videos of child sexual abuse on his phone.

The videos showed sexual acts between a man and a girl believed to be under the age of 5, and sexual acts between a man and a girl believed to be under the age of 13, according to court documents.

Sun confessed to having the child porn material. He could face up to 20 years in prison, in addition to a $250,000 fine, at his March 25 sentencing.

Federal authorities at the southern border have recorded a massive increase in migrants from China crossing illegally into the U.S.

Border Patrol encounters with Chinese migrants in fiscal year 2023 shot up to 24,048 after hitting 1,900 in fiscal year 2022 and 320 in fiscal year 2021, according to federal data.

