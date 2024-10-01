Chinese Man Goes on Horrific Stabbing Rampage at Day Care: Zurich Police

Several children were wounded by a knife-wielding man outside a day care center Tuesday in Zurich, Switzerland.

Swiss news outlet The Local reported that three children, all 5-year-old boys, were injured, one seriously, in the attack.

“Police said a 23-year-old Chinese man was arrested and taken to a police station,” The Local reported.

The incident happened around noon local time near the Bernina shopping center in the Oerlikon neighborhood, according to a BBC report.

The children, accompanied by a day care staff member, were walking toward the center when the assault began.

A news release by the Zurich City Police said the female day care worker “reacted immediately and overpowered the attacker with the help of another man and held the suspected perpetrator until the emergency services arrived.”

JUST IN: A female daycare worker heroically overpowered a Chinese national who stabbed 3 children in Zurich, Switzerland. One of the 5-year-old boys suffered severe injuries, while the other 2 boys suffered moderate injuries. Daycares are no longer safe in Europe. pic.twitter.com/ky89wNmxgU — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) October 1, 2024

Emergency crews provided first aid to the injured boys before they were transported to a hospital.

Investigators from the police department and public prosecutor’s office were at the scene.

“The Zurich City Police’s psychological service and a care team were also deployed to look after the people involved,” according to the police report.

“Photos published by local Swiss news media showed swarms of law enforcement officers and several ambulances around the child care facility in Zurich, the largest city in Switzerland,” the New York Times reported.

“The local media reported that the police were escorting parents to the child care facility and that some of the officers were heavily armed.”

Serious violent crimes have increased in recent years, according to a report on 2023 crime statistics by the Swiss government.

“The total of 2,057 serious violent crimes registered (+5.9 percent) is the highest figure since the introduction of statistics in 2009,” the report noted.

European countries have been shocked by several notorious stabbing attacks targeting children in recent years.

In July, three children were killed and eight others injured in a stabbing attack in Southport, England.

In June 2023, a Syrian refugee was arrested in Annecy, France, after an attack at a playground left several people, including two children, injured.

